AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 29 August 2023

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 81.59 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 81.74 Updated on 29 August 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 81.59 81.74

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 316 319 Euro EUR 339 341.8 British Pound GBP 399.3 403 UAE Dirham AED 85.3 87.1 Saudi Riyal SAR 83.7 84.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.39 979.39 Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3 Australian Dollar AUD 200 202 Omani Riyal OMR 779.07 787.07 Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43 Qatari Riyal QAR 81.91 82.61 Bahrain Dinar BHD 797.76 805.76 Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.33 41.73 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57 Danish Krone DKK 43.44 43.84 New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29 Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34 Swedish Krona SEK 26.74 27.04 Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3 Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74

BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.