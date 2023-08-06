Advertisement
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 7 August 2023
UAE Dirham  TO PKR buying exchange rate is  PKR 81 per Pakistan Open Market and AED TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 81.8 Updated on, 7 August 2023.

Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED TO PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today8181.8

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD290293
EuroEUR318.3321.5
British PoundGBP370373
UAE DirhamAED8181.8
Saudi RiyalSAR77.578.3
Kuwaiti DinarKWD933.09942.09
Canadian DollarCAD222.8225
Australian DollarAUD196.5198.5
Omani RiyalOMR745.95753.95
Japanese YenJPY1.942
Malaysian RinggitMYR63.2163.81
Qatari RiyalQAR78.979.6
Bahrain DinarBHD763.85771.85
Thai BhatTHB8.338.48
Chinese YuanCNY39.9440.34
Hong Kong DollarHKD36.8137.16
Danish KroneDKK42.1642.56
New Zealand DollarNZD174.69176.69
Singapore DollarSGD212.5214.5
Norwegians KroneNOK27.9328.23
Swedish KronaSEK26.7527.05
Swiss FrancCHF327.12329.62
Indian RupeeINR3.473.58

