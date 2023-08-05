Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amazon to launch credit card in Brazil in partnership with Banco Bradesco

Amazon to launch credit card in Brazil in partnership with Banco Bradesco

Articles
Advertisement
Amazon to launch credit card in Brazil in partnership with Banco Bradesco

Amazon to launch credit card in Brazil in partnership with Banco Bradesco

Advertisement
  • The partnership aims to expand Amazon’s fintech offerings in the country.
  • The credit card’s launch is scheduled for next Tuesday.
  • Banco Bradesco SA will manage the card’s credit risk.
Advertisement

Amazon.com is set to introduce a credit card in Brazil through a collaboration with Banco Bradesco SA, as part of its efforts to expand its fintech services.

The launch is scheduled for next Tuesday, and Banco Bradesco SA will be responsible for managing the card’s credit risk. The card will be powered by Mastercard. Further information about loyalty rewards and credit limits will be disclosed next week.

Daniel Mazini, Amazon’s Brazil Country Manager, expressed the company’s commitment to enhancing the shopping experience for customers in Brazil.

Also Read

Amazon invests $120 million in satellite factory to challenge Starlink
Amazon invests $120 million in satellite factory to challenge Starlink

Amazon is building a satellite processing facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center...

This move comes at a time when the country is witnessing a decline in interest rates and implementing government programs to stimulate consumption. Brazil’s central bank recently cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 13.25%.

Besides Brazil, Amazon already offers credit card services in the United States, partnering with JPMorgan Chase. Credit lines have become popular avenues for growth, attracting non-financial services companies.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story