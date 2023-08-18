Atlas Honda CG 125 Special Edition Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Atlas Honda CG 125 – In the streets of Pakistan, there’s a particular motorcycle that has gained a strong reputation due to its impressive performance and dependable nature.
The Honda CG 125 was brought to Pakistan by Atlas Honda Limited and has made a name for itself. Right from the start, this bike has been recognized for its distinctive design, with the company opting not to make major alterations to it. This has its pros and cons. While some individuals desire a bit of change, others appreciate the bike just the way it is.
Atlas Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan
Atlas Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan starting from 282,900.
Atlas Honda CG 125 Features
|Price
|PKR 282,900
|Dimension (Lxwxh)
|1912 x 727 x 1029 mm
|Engine
|4 Stroke 125cc OHV Air Cooled Engine
|Displacement
|124 cc
|Clutch
|Constant Mesh
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Horsepower
|11.0 HP @ 8500.0 RPM
|Torque
|9.0 Nm @ 7500.0 RPM
|Bore & Stroke
|56.5 x 49.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.0:1
|Petrol Capacity
|9.2L
|Fuel Average
|45.0 KM/L
|Starting
|Kick & Electric Start
|Top Speed
|100 KM/H
|Dry Weight
|108KG
|Frame
|Diamond Steel Type
|Ground Clearance
|133mm
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Tyre at Back
|3.00 – 17
|Tyre at Front
|2.50 – 2.50
