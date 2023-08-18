Atlas Honda CG 125 Special Edition Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Atlas Honda CG 125 Special Edition Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Atlas Honda CG 125 Special Edition Price in Pakistan – August 2023
Advertisement

Atlas Honda CG 125 – In the streets of Pakistan, there’s a particular motorcycle that has gained a strong reputation due to its impressive performance and dependable nature.

The Honda CG 125 was brought to Pakistan by Atlas Honda Limited and has made a name for itself. Right from the start, this bike has been recognized for its distinctive design, with the company opting not to make major alterations to it. This has its pros and cons. While some individuals desire a bit of change, others appreciate the bike just the way it is.

Atlas Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan

Atlas Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan starting from 282,900.

Atlas Honda CG 125 Features

PricePKR 282,900
Dimension (Lxwxh)1912 x 727 x 1029 mm
Engine4 Stroke 125cc OHV Air Cooled Engine
Displacement124 cc
ClutchConstant Mesh
Transmission5-speed
Horsepower11.0 HP @ 8500.0 RPM
Torque9.0 Nm @ 7500.0 RPM
Bore & Stroke56.5 x 49.5 mm
Compression Ratio9.0:1
Petrol Capacity9.2L
Fuel Average45.0 KM/L
StartingKick & Electric Start
Top Speed100 KM/H
Dry Weight108KG
FrameDiamond Steel Type
Ground Clearance133mm
Wheel Size18 in
Tyre at Back3.00 – 17
Tyre at Front2.50 – 2.50
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story