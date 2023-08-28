Ben Armstrong, the creator of BitBoy Crypto, has departed the company, sparking discussion in the cryptocurrency industry. According to a snapshot released by Bitcoin author Jason A. Williams on X, Armstrong’s departure from “Hit Network/BJ Investment Holdings and all its subsidiary brands, including BitBoy Crypto and Around the Blockchain,” is effective immediately.

Armstrong confirmed the unexpected occurrence on his personal X account, joinBENCoin, stating, “TJ Shedd & Justin Williams have attempted a coup at my company… There has been a mutiny at BitBoy Crypto and Hit Network. But it won’t work. They have no leverage.”

This comment acknowledges disagreements within his organization but demonstrates his confidence in maintaining control even after departing.

The reasons behind Armstrong’s resignation remain unknown, giving rise to numerous theories. Some speculate that his sudden departure is due to his recent engagement with “sketchy” meme coins, although no concrete link has been proven.

Armstrong was chastised for encouraging dangerous investments and reportedly selling tokens to viewers via affiliate connections.

People were concerned about the destiny of Armstrong’s digital currency, BEN, in the middle of these upheavals. While some speculated that it would fall, Armstrong promptly refuted such speculation, stating that he would remain involved in crypto endeavours while leaving BitBoy Crypto.

The Rumors of a possible Armstrong probe have added to the interest. Some, such as Adam Cochran, predicted his resignation sarcastically, citing reports of an impending probe as a likely motivation.

