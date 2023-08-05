Binance Price Prediction: Today’s Binance Price, 6th Aug 2023

Binance Price Prediction: Today’s Binance Price, 6th Aug 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Binance Price Prediction: Today’s Binance Price, 6th Aug 2023

Binance Price Prediction: Today’s Binance Price, 6th Aug 2023

Advertisement

Binance Price Prediction: BNB, also known as Binance Coin, is the native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange.

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily trading volume and was established in July 2017.

Advertisement

Its objective is to promote cryptocurrency exchanges as a leading force in global finance. The name “Binance” signifies the concept of Binary Finance, symbolizing the emergence of a new financial paradigm.

TODAY’S BITCOIN PRICE

Advertisement
DATEBTCUSD
Today01$0.9999

BITCOIN PRICE PREDICTION

Advertisement

The live Binance USD price today is $ 0.9999 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,012,636,275 USD. We update our BUSD to USD price in real-time. Binance USD is up 0.03% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #22, with a live market cap of $3,705,677,673 USD. It has a circulating supply of 3,704,617,729 BUSD coins and the max. supply is not available.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story