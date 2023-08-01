BMW 3 Series price in Canada August 2023

The BMW 3 Series has become a sensation in the automotive world.

The highly anticipated BMW 3 Series has been making waves in the automotive world, and fans in Canada are eager to get their hands on this iconic luxury sedan. As BMW continues to push the boundaries of performance, style, and innovation, the 3 Series remains a top contender in the luxury car market. Today, we bring you the latest information on the BMW 3 Series price in Canada and its exciting specifications.

BMW 3 Series price in Canada

The price of the BMW 3 Series in Canada is a key point of interest for car enthusiasts and potential buyers. The base model of the 2023 BMW 3 Series starts at approximately $54,000 CAD. However, with various trim levels, optional packages, and additional features available, the price can escalate considerably. For those seeking a more exhilarating driving experience, higher-end trims with advanced technology and performance enhancements can reach upwards of $60,000 CAD.

BMW 3 Series specifications

Engine Options

The BMW 3 Series caters to a wide range of driving preferences with its diverse engine choices. The base model comes equipped with a robust 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing an impressive 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. For those craving even more power, the M340i variant boasts a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine, delivering a remarkable 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, ensuring a thrilling performance on the road.

Transmission

A smooth and efficient 8-speed automatic transmission comes standard with the BMW 3 Series. The transmission features sport mode and paddle shifters, allowing for precise gear changes and enhancing the driving experience.

Driving Modes

BMW offers various drive modes, including Comfort, Eco Pro, and Sport, allowing drivers to tailor their driving experience to their liking. Each mode adjusts throttle response, steering feel, and transmission characteristics, providing a personalized touch to the driving dynamics.

Luxurious Interiors

Inside the cabin, the BMW 3 Series delights with its premium materials and sophisticated design. The luxurious ambiance is elevated with features such as leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and dual-zone climate control, ensuring a comfortable and pleasurable ride.

Infotainment System

The BMW 3 Series comes equipped with an intuitive infotainment system, complete with a high-resolution touchscreen display. By seamlessly integrating smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, drivers can stay connected and entertained during their journey.

Advanced Safety Technology

BMW places a strong emphasis on safety, and the 3 Series reflects this commitment with advanced driver-assistance features. These include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking, ensuring both driver and passenger safety.

Warranty

BMW provides peace of mind with a limited warranty for the 3 Series, covering four years or 80,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. Additionally, the car’s battery is covered under an eight-year, 160,000-kilometer warranty, highlighting BMW’s dedication to customer satisfaction.

The BMW 3 Series continues to raise the bar for luxury sedans with its powerful performance, advanced technology, and exquisite design. As it arrives on Canadian soil, the anticipation among car enthusiasts is palpable. The BMW 3 Series offers a compelling package for those seeking elegance, performance, and comfort, solidifying its position as a prime choice in the luxury car market.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”