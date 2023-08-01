Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s Cardano Price, 2nd Aug 2023

Cardano is a blockchain platform that operates on a proof-of-stake system and aims to facilitate positive global change by empowering individuals and redistributing power from centralized entities.

It was founded in 2017 and is named after Gerolamo Cardano, an Italian polymath, while its native token, ADA, is named after Ada Lovelace, the world’s first computer programmer.

ADA token holders have voting rights on software changes. Cardano’s technology enables the development of decentralized apps and smart contracts with modularity. The introduction of the Alonzo hard fork in August 2021, which brought smart contract functionality, led to a significant increase in Cardano’s price and the deployment of numerous smart contracts.

TODAY’S Cardano PRICE

DATECardanoUSD
Today01$0.3065

Cardano PRICE PREDICTION

As of today, the current price of Cardano (ADA) is $0.306887 USD, and it is being updated in real-time. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $266,487,280 USD. Over the last 24 hours, Cardano has experienced a decrease of 1.26%. It holds the #8 ranking on CoinMarketCap with a live market cap of $10,744,295,223 USD. The circulating supply of ADA coins is 35,010,562,568, and the maximum supply is set at 45,000,000,000 ADA coins.

