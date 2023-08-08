Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s Cardano Price, 9th Aug 2023

Cardano is a blockchain platform that operates on a proof-of-stake system and aims to facilitate positive global change by empowering individuals and redistributing power from centralized entities.

It was founded in 2017 and is named after Gerolamo Cardano, an Italian polymath, while its native token, ADA, is named after Ada Lovelace, the world’s first computer programmer.

ADA token holders have voting rights on software changes. Cardano’s technology enables the development of decentralized apps and smart contracts with modularity. The introduction of the Alonzo hard fork in August 2021, which brought smart contract functionality, led to a significant increase in Cardano’s price and the deployment of numerous smart contracts.

TODAY’S Cardano PRICE

Advertisement DATE Cardano USD Today 01 $0.3002 Advertisement Cardano PRICE PREDICTION Advertisement As of today, the real-time price of Cardano (ADA) is $0.287947 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $253,415,217 USD. Over the last 24 hours, Cardano has experienced a 1.33% decrease in value. It currently holds the #8 ranking on CoinMarketCap, boasting a live market capitalization of $10,085,277,313 USD. The circulating supply of ADA coins is 35,024,798,282, with a maximum supply of 45,000,000,000 ADA coins. Please note that these values may change as the market fluctuates. Advertisement Advertisement