Edition: English
Crypto market mixed over weekend: Bitcoin struggles to surpass $27,000

In the volatile world of cryptocurrencies, the weekend brought a mix of excitement and disappointment. Bitcoin (BTC) struggled to surpass $27,000, while Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), and Solana (SOL) saw minor fluctuations.

Litecoin (LTC) outshone with a 3% 24-hour surge, but Akash Network (AKT) faced a 19% loss. The global crypto market stood at $1.06 trillion, up 0.10% in 24 hours. Stay updated on this dynamic crypto landscape

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin’s price fell short of the $27,000 barrier level, closing at $26,087.20. According to CoinMarketCap, this constituted a 0.13 percent fall over the previous 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, experienced a 24-hour gain of 0.52 percent, with its price reaching $1,676.90 at the time of writing.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

Dogecoin, known for its playful origins, faced a 10.98 percent dip in the 24-hour trading cycle. The current price of DOGE stood at $0.06071, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin, often referred to as “digital silver” to Bitcoin’s “digital gold,” experienced a notable 24-hour gain of 3.31 percent. It was trading at $66.43 at the time.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

Ripple’s XRP token saw a 24-hour gain of 2.71 percent, with its price standing at $0.5323.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana, a cryptocurrency known for its high-speed and low-cost transactions, recorded a 24-hour loss of 1.95 percent, with its price at $21.47.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to exhibit its characteristic volatility, investors and traders keep a close eye on these digital assets, hoping for significant price movements and opportunities for profit.

