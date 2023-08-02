Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction – MakerDAO, AAVE & Litecoin

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction – Over the past two weeks, MKR, a prominent DeFi token, has experienced significant gains for its holders. Nevertheless, there is an intriguing development concerning the departure of Venture Capitalists (VC) and the project’s future plans.

Curve Finance’s CRV token is facing a liquidity crisis due to an exploit that occurred on July 30. The decentralized exchange (DEX) primarily focuses on stablecoins and employs smart contracts to provide borrowing, trading, and lending functionalities for its users.

Litecoin (LTC) is on the verge of its third halving event, a significant milestone where the block rewards will be reduced from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC. An examination of Litecoin’s price in the month leading up to the halving indicates an intriguing outlook that may offer insights into what lies ahead for LTC holders.

