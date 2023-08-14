Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 15th Aug 2023

Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual form of currency that uses cryptography for security. It is decentralized, meaning it operates on a peer-to-peer network without the need for intermediaries like banks.

The most well-known cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, which was created in 2009 by an anonymous person or group of people using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

One of the key features of cryptocurrencies is their potential for anonymity and pseudonymity. While transactions are recorded on the blockchain, the identities of the users involved are often masked or represented by cryptographic addresses.

Besides Bitcoin, numerous other cryptocurrencies have emerged over the years, each with its own features and objectives. Some popular ones include Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. These cryptocurrencies serve various purposes, such as facilitating smart contracts, enabling faster transactions, or focusing on privacy.

Cryptocurrencies have gained significant attention due to their potential as an alternative form of money and investment. They offer benefits like borderless transactions, reduced fees, and the potential for substantial returns on investments.

However, they also come with risks, including price volatility, regulatory uncertainties, and security vulnerabilities.

Overall, cryptocurrencies represent a fascinating intersection of technology, finance, and cryptography, with the potential to revolutionize the way we transact and store value.

However, it’s important to approach the cryptocurrency market with caution and do thorough research before engaging in any transactions or investments.

The important Crypto predictions for 2023 are as follows:

Bitcoin Price Prediction

The latest market movements of Bitcoin were painstakingly analysed using a 4-hour timeframe, suggesting a narrow trading range.

Throughout this time, the cryptocurrency encountered resistance around the $30,000 mark, while finding support around $29,000.

Key technical indicators for Bitcoin, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), are currently signalling a bearish trend.

Looking at the Bitcoin price chart from Tradingview, it is clear that the digital currency has been on a downward trend, reaching $29,100.

This downward trend has the potential to continue, resulting in further drops in Bitcoin’s price, maybe as low as $28,700. However, there is still a chance that Bitcoin will find support near the $28,700 mark amid this protracted decline.

If it breaks through this support level, the next target objective for Bitcoin’s price might be $28,200.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Following in the footsteps of BTC, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is headed south in the 15-minute timeframe, with its price action consolidating into a triangle.

Notably, such technical forms are frequently penultimate (second from last) and trending. The overarching trend for BTC and ET is a negative correction that began after the July peak.

As momentum continues to collapse, as shown by the southern RSI and dwindling AO histograms, the bearish grip on the Ethereum price may tighten, leading the PoS token lower and likely shattering the $1,836 support.

In the worst-case scenario, ETH might extend lower to find support near the $1,831 mark. This is the most likely moment of ETH’s recovery.

In contrast, a bullish revival may see Ethereum price bounce from the triangle’s lower trendline and head north, reverting the three EMAs to support.

However, a big move above the $1,849 resistance level would invalidate the bearish picture.

Cardano Price Prediction

Cardano has been trading in the $0.30-$0.33 range for several weeks, as shown by its current resistance (red) and support (green) levels. Many holders and traders are likely to be disappointed by its inability to break through $0.33, but there are hints that ADA may be on the verge of a strong rally. For example, in the last few days, ADA's relative strength index (purple) has risen from 30 to 50, indicating an increase in positive momentum that may help to propel the coin higher. Second, the cryptocurrency's 30-day moving average appears to have flattened out after sliding gradually for two weeks, another hint that it is about to rise up. Given how undervalued ADA has been in recent months, a recovery is long needed, albeit there is no major event or update on the horizon that would give a strong fundamental impetus for such a rise. Cardano, on the other hand, continues to expand gradually, albeit not spectacularly. For example, it has now joined the top 10 in terms of total value locked in for layer-one blockchains, with its TVL increasing by an astonishing 276% since the beginning of the year.