Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 19th Aug 2023

Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual form of currency that uses cryptography for security. It is decentralized, meaning it operates on a peer-to-peer network without the need for intermediaries like banks.

The most well-known cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, which was created in 2009 by an anonymous person or group of people using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

One of the key features of cryptocurrencies is their potential for anonymity and pseudonymity. While transactions are recorded on the blockchain, the identities of the users involved are often masked or represented by cryptographic addresses.

Besides Bitcoin, numerous other cryptocurrencies have emerged over the years, each with its own features and objectives. Some popular ones include Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. These cryptocurrencies serve various purposes, such as facilitating smart contracts, enabling faster transactions, or focusing on privacy.

Cryptocurrencies have gained significant attention due to their potential as an alternative form of money and investment. They offer benefits like borderless transactions, reduced fees, and the potential for substantial returns on investments.

However, they also come with risks, including price volatility, regulatory uncertainties, and security vulnerabilities.

Overall, cryptocurrencies represent a fascinating intersection of technology, finance, and cryptography, with the potential to revolutionize the way we transact and store value.

However, it’s important to approach the cryptocurrency market with caution and do thorough research before engaging in any transactions or investments.

The important Crypto predictions for 2023 are as follows:

Bitcoin Price Prediction

After a period of stagnation, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is gaining traction. The people’s cryptocurrency is up 2%, which is no small feat given how closely the price was drifting along the equilibrium level of $29,399 during the weekend.

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is $29,657. After breaching above the equilibrium level, volatility appears to have been restored, and BTC is currently on a trajectory north, with a potential target of $30,476 if bulls maintain their current buying appetite.

With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moving upwards, the Bitcoin price may continue to rise. After switching the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from resistance to support, the path with the least resistance is now higher. An increase in buying pressure could propel BTC to the projected $30,400 area.

In a highly bullish scenario, Bitcoin price might break through this barrier and set a new range high around the $31,804 psychological mark.

Rejection from the $30,476 level, on the other hand, may see Bitcoin price fall back below the 50-day EMA and down to break below the $28,806 support level before tagging the 100-day EMA at $28,690.

If this level of support fails to hold, BTC may move south to the 200-day EMA at $27,265 or, in the worst-case scenario, to the June 19 low at roughly $26,344.

This would represent a 10% decrease from the current level. Notably, the presence of bears in the market, as indicated by the Awesome Oscillator (AO) histograms in negative area, could jeopardise the current upswing.

Ethereum Price Prediction

The price of Ethereum (ETH) is stuck between the 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) of $1,859 and $1,843, respectively.

If BTC makes a big move north, ETH might break through the 50-day EMA and continue to rise, potentially breaking through the next obstacle at $1,891.

This idea is supported by the fact that Bitcoin’s correlation to Ethereum has been high recently, with the two titans painting the identical price movement on the four-hour timeframe over the weekend.

In an extremely optimistic scenario, the largest altcoin by market capitalization might go beyond the $2,000 barrier to reach $2,005, a level last hit in mid-July.

As with BTC, the RSI is creeping north to indicate increased momentum. If this trend continues, Ethereum’s price might rise another 10% to $2,005.

If the current bullish momentum fades and bears gain control, Ethereum price may go below the 100-day EMA at $1,843 and test the $1,813 support level. Increased selling pressure below this level may cause ETH to fall to the 200-day EMA at $1,789.

In the worst-case scenario, the price of Ethereum might approach or sink towards the pink demand zone. This is the most likely turning point since it is an order block where bulls are likely to buy aggressively.

Consider the chance that the demand zone may fail to remain as support, in which case it would become a bearish breaker, paving the way for further losses.

Cardano Price Prediction

Cardano has been trading in the $0.30-$0.33 range for several weeks, as shown by its current resistance (red) and support (green) levels. Many holders and traders are likely to be disappointed by its inability to break through $0.33, but there are hints that ADA may be on the verge of a strong rally. For example, in the last few days, ADA's relative strength index (purple) has risen from 30 to 50, indicating an increase in positive momentum that may help to propel the coin higher. Second, the cryptocurrency's 30-day moving average appears to have flattened out after sliding gradually for two weeks, another hint that it is about to rise up. Given how undervalued ADA has been in recent months, a recovery is long needed, albeit there is no major event or update on the horizon that would give a strong fundamental impetus for such a rise. Cardano, on the other hand, continues to expand gradually, albeit not spectacularly. For example, it has now joined the top 10 in terms of total value locked in for layer-one blockchains, with its TVL increasing by an astonishing 276% since the beginning of the year.