Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 28th Aug 2023

Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual form of currency that uses cryptography for security. It is decentralized, meaning it operates on a peer-to-peer network without the need for intermediaries like banks.

The most well-known cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, which was created in 2009 by an anonymous person or group of people using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

One of the key features of cryptocurrencies is their potential for anonymity and pseudonymity. While transactions are recorded on the blockchain, the identities of the users involved are often masked or represented by cryptographic addresses.

Besides Bitcoin, numerous other cryptocurrencies have emerged over the years, each with its own features and objectives. Some popular ones include Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. These cryptocurrencies serve various purposes, such as facilitating smart contracts, enabling faster transactions, or focusing on privacy.

Cryptocurrencies have gained significant attention due to their potential as an alternative form of money and investment. They offer benefits like borderless transactions, reduced fees, and the potential for substantial returns on investments.

However, they also come with risks, including price volatility, regulatory uncertainties, and security vulnerabilities.

Overall, cryptocurrencies represent a fascinating intersection of technology, finance, and cryptography, with the potential to revolutionize the way we transact and store value.

However, it’s important to approach the cryptocurrency market with caution and do thorough research before engaging in any transactions or investments.

The important Crypto predictions for 2023 are as follows:

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Despite market volatility, Bitcoin’s technical aspects remained stable on Saturday.

Bitcoin, a prominent digital asset, has increased in value from its initial price of $25,500. BTC/USD appears to be through an upward correction, with the likelihood of hitting a value of $27,400.

According to Trading view’s Bitcoin price chart, BTC has the ability to exceed this amount and reach around $28,650.

Despite recent swings, Bitcoin’s growth potential remains. However, if Bitcoin falls below $25,450, it may fall to about $24,100.

Keep a watch on the top 15 cryptocurrencies for 2023 for future investment.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Following the August 17 crash, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has remained locked at $1,699 and $1,630.

The possibility of an ETH futures ETF approval provided some energy to the market, but not enough to break out of the zone. Momentum indicators like as the RSI and AO are currently pointing to a deteriorating market, and the PoS token may fall.

As volume declines, the price of Ethereum may go below the $1,630 support level before continuing south towards the $1,507 support level. This would represent a 10% decrease from current levels.

If the ETH ETF narrative continues to drive the market, anticipate the Ethereum price to overcome the current gloom and rise. While a break above the immediate barrier at $1,699 would be excellent, the current bearish view would be invalidated only if ETH converts the supply zone (green) into a bullish breaker, breaking above it to reclaim highs above the $2,000 psychological mark. This would imply a 20% increase.

Cardano Price Prediction

The $0.22-$0.24 range is performing as a strong demand zone, according to the ADA price chart below. Following last week’s sell-off, the price retested and bounced off this demand zone. Cardano price prediction would be quite bearish if this strong support level was breached.

The bears may attack the ley psychological level of $0.01, which is the next key support on the monthly chart, in this apocalyptic scenario. Bulls must retake the $0.30 barrier level if the price rises from its current position.

Also Read Ethereum Price Prediction: Today's Ethereum Price, 23 Aug 2023 Ethereum is a decentralized blockchain system that operates on an open-source platform....