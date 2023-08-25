Currency rates in Pakistan – Dirham, Dollar, Pound on, 26 August 2023

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 26 August 2023
Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 79.88 per Pakistan...
KARACHI – Currency rates in Pakistan for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 26 August 2023.
These rates may vary depending on the location, city-to-city and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction.
Here are the updated currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.3
|317.3
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|British Pound
|GBP
|398
|402
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.