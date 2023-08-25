Currency rates in Pakistan – Dirham, Dollar, Pound on, 26 August 2023

KARACHI – Currency rates in Pakistan for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 26 August 2023.

These rates may vary depending on the location, city-to-city and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction.

Here are the updated currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 314.3 317.3 Euro EUR 339 341.8 British Pound GBP 398 402 UAE Dirham AED 85 86.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 83.5 84.3 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 967.24 976.24 Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3 Australian Dollar AUD 200 202 Omani Riyal OMR 779.15 787.15 Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43 Qatari Riyal QAR 81.91 82.61 Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.98 804.98 Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.28 41.68 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57 Danish Krone DKK 43.67 44.07 New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29 Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34 Swedish Krona SEK 26.74 27.04 Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3 Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74