Currency rates in Pakistan – Dirham, Dollar, Pound on, 26 August 2023
KARACHI – Currency rates in Pakistan for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 26 August 2023.

These rates may vary depending on the location, city-to-city and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction.

Here are the updated currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD314.3317.3
EuroEUR339341.8
British PoundGBP398402
UAE DirhamAED8586.8
Saudi RiyalSAR83.584.3
Kuwaiti DinarKWD967.24976.24
Canadian DollarCAD230232.3
Australian DollarAUD200202
Omani RiyalOMR779.15787.15
Japanese YenJPY2.182.27
Malaysian RinggitMYR63.8364.43
Qatari RiyalQAR81.9182.61
Bahrain DinarBHD796.98804.98
Thai BhatTHB8.198.34
Chinese YuanCNY41.2841.68
Hong Kong DollarHKD38.2238.57
Danish KroneDKK43.6744.07
New Zealand DollarNZD177.29179.29
Singapore DollarSGD221223
Norwegians KroneNOK28.0428.34
Swedish KronaSEK26.7427.04
Swiss FrancCHF338.8341.3
Indian RupeeINR3.633.74
