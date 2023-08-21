Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 22nd Aug 2023

Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 22nd Aug 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 22nd Aug 2023

Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 22nd Aug 2023

Advertisement

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Doge Today’s price

Doge price today is $0.063098 USD

DATEDogecoinUSD
Today1$0.063098
Advertisement

Doge Price Prediction:

Dogecoin is unlikely to hit $1 in 2023. Despite a 91% drop from its peak in May 2021, Dogecoin remains a popular cryptocurrency among speculators.

Notably, renowned wealthy businessmen such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban have openly declared their support for this meme-based coin that attracted considerable notice in early 2021.

The cryptocurrency is the tenth most valuable in the world, with a market capitalization of $10.5 billion (as of August 8). Confident investors, on the other hand, may be looking for an even higher valuation.

Given the current token price of $0.075, a potential aim of $1 per token implies a significant increase of approximately 15 times its present worth.

The market is cautious, and bringing Dogecoin to $1 would require a large sum of money, possibly tens of billions of dollars, and would require surpassing Bitcoin in market value by $140 billion.

Advertisement

A more plausible scenario for Dogecoin reaching $1 would occur during another period of the cryptocurrency market’s bull run, when a large amount of money, billions of dollars, would have to be invested in the whole cryptocurrency market.

Furthermore, the rate of Dogecoin acceptance could have a substantial impact on its future trajectory.

Despite receiving significant attention in social and mainstream media, cryptocurrency still requires universal adoption as a legitimate payment method.

More widespread acceptance may be required for Dogecoin to maintain its current pricing levels.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 19th Aug 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 19th Aug 2023

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that was introduced in 2008 by...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Cryptocurrency News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story