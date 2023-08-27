Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 28th Aug 2023

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Doge Price Prediction:

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.0628, down 0.65% on the day and 23% for the last 30 days. DOGE has now reversed all gains achieved between June 15 and July 29. However, the technical setup suggests that the meme coin has the ability to recover in the near term.

DOGE Could Rise to $0.08

After retracing the rounding bottom’s low, the price of Dogecoin formed a double bottom pattern around the $0.060 psychological level.

This is a hugely significant bullish setup because the meme coin gained 39% to $0.0838 the last time it bounced off this level.

Increasing buying pressure from this level would send the price higher towards the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at $0.0690.

Higher than that, the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at $0.0709 would be the next obstacle, followed by the cup’s high at $0.782.

DOGE/USD Daily Chart

Aside from the technical setup, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has started to move upwards. This indicated that market circumstances had begun to improve to the upside.

Both the MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) were moving in the negative territory. The price strength of 34 indicated that the bears had complete control of the Dogecoin price.

Furthermore, the moving averages were pointing downward. They had just delivered a death cross. This is a sell signal sent on August 25 when the fast-moving 50-day SMA fell below the slow-moving 200-day SMA.

As a result, a daily candlestick closure below the psychological $0.060 level would invalidate the aforesaid positive thesis, with DOGE falling to $0.055. In extreme negative scenarios, increased overhead pressure could push the Elon Musk-backed cryptocurrency to $0.05 or lower.

