Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 31st Aug 2023

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Doge Today’s price

Doge price today is $0.063258 USD

DATE Dogecoin USD Today 1 $0.063258

Advertisement

Doge Price Prediction:

Dogecoin has gained 4.3% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is regaining ground alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market as traders respond to Grayscale’s victory in its lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.065. The price has fluctuated between $0.062 and $0.067 in the last 24 hours, exhibiting minor volatility.

Despite recent advances, Dogecoin is down 17% in the previous 30 days and remains one of the market’s top cryptocurrencies.

Over the last month, Dogecoin has struggled to make major advances. While DOGE has had some remarkable independent rallies in the past, the current trend indicates that it is following the market’s momentum.

DOGE has been steadily falling since late July. At the time, the meme currency was selling for more than $0.075.

Advertisement

On August 18, the token had a huge decrease, with the price falling to $0.059, a new monthly low.

The low price sparked some purchasing activity, but it failed to break through a major resistance level of $0.064.

Dogecoin’s trade volume has increased by more than 200% in the last 24 hours to $486 million. The large volume suggests a bullish trend.

DOGE is highly speculative, and the volumes show that traders are hurrying to accumulate and book profits while the cryptocurrency market is still in an uptrend.

The triangle established as a result of the current price action suggests that if DOGE can push past a significant level of $0.074, it could break out to $0.079 or higher.

Advertisement

On the other hand, selling activity may increase as individuals who purchased during the recent rally cash in their gains. If it fails to break through resistance, it could fall below $0.058.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 30th Aug 2023 Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Mana TO USD...

Advertisement