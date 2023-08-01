Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 01 August 2023

Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 01 August 2023

USD TO PKR

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 287.54 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
01 August 2023Rs. 287.54-0.31%
31 July 2023 Rs. 286.64

Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
 US DollarUSD288291
 EuroEUR319322
 British PoundGBP370.2374
UAE DirhamAED8080.9
 Saudi RiyalSAR76.777.4
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD932.56941.56
 Canadian DollarCAD224226.2
 Australian DollarAUD198200
 Omani RiyalOMR743.89751.89
 Japanese YenJPY1.91.96
 Malaysian RinggitMYR63.1363.73
 Qatari RiyalQAR79.1879.88
 Bahrain DinarBHD761.72769.72
 Thai BhatTHB8.258.4
 Chinese YuanCNY39.1339.53
 Hong Kong DollarHKD35.9736.32
 Danish KroneDKK42.3442.74
 New Zealand DollarNZD178.06180.06
 Singapore DollarSGD210.5212.5
 Norwegians KroneNOK27.9528.25
 Swedish KronaSEK27.527.8
 Swiss FrancCHF329.62332.12
 Indian RupeeINR3.433.54

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.

