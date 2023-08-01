Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 01 August 2023

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 287.54 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 01 August 2023 Rs. 287.54 -0.31% 31 July 2023 Rs. 286.64

Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 288 291 Euro EUR 319 322 British Pound GBP 370.2 374 UAE Dirham AED 80 80.9 Saudi Riyal SAR 76.7 77.4 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.56 941.56 Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2 Australian Dollar AUD 198 200 Omani Riyal OMR 743.89 751.89 Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73 Qatari Riyal QAR 79.18 79.88 Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.72 769.72 Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4 Chinese Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32 Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74 New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.06 180.06 Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25 Swedish Krona SEK 27.5 27.8 Swiss Franc CHF 329.62 332.12 Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.