Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 10 August 2023

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 287.60 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 10 August 2023 Rs. 287.60 -0.05% 09 August 2023 Rs. 287.46

Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 293.6 296.5 Euro EUR 315.15 315.75 British Pound GBP 366.44 367.09 UAE Dirham AED 81.3 82.1 Saudi Riyal SAR 76.47 76.62 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45 Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225 Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 200.5 Omani Riyal OMR 746.03 754.03 Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44 Qatari Riyal QAR 78.9 79.6 Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.86 771.86 Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34 Chinese Yuan CNY 39.85 40.25 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.73 37.08 Danish Krone DKK 42.3 42.7 New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68 Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39 Swedish Krona SEK 26.85 27.15 Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97 Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.