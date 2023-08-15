Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 15 August 2023


USD TO PKR

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 291.51 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
15 August 2023Rs. 291.51-1.04%
11 August 2023 Rs. 288.49

Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD291.51302
 EuroEUR316.66317.26
 British PoundGBP366.02366.67
 UAE DirhamAED78.478.55
 Saudi RiyalSAR76.7476.89
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD935.78944.78
 Canadian DollarCAD224.8227
 Australian DollarAUD200202
 Omani RiyalOMR747.77755.77
 Japanese YenJPY1.942
 Malaysian RinggitMYR62.9163.51
Qatari RiyalQAR79.0979.79
 Bahrain DinarBHD765.69773.69
 Thai BhatTHB8.178.32
 Chinese YuanCNY39.7140.11
 Hong Kong DollarHKD36.8237.17
 Danish KroneDKK42.1942.59
 New Zealand DollarNZD172.29174.29
 Singapore DollarSGD215217
 Norwegians KroneNOK27.5327.83
 Swedish KronaSEK26.6626.96
 Swiss FrancCHF328.12330.62
 Indian RupeeINR3.463.57
Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.

