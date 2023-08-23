Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 23 August 2023

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 299.64 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 23 August 2023 Rs. 299.64 -0.21% 22 August 2023 Rs. 299.01

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 313 316 Euro EUR 338 341.3 British Pound GBP 397.1 401 UAE Dirham AED 85.2 86 Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 967.24 976.24 Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3 Australian Dollar AUD 200 202 Omani Riyal OMR 774.65 782.65 Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43 Qatari Riyal QAR 81.91 82.61 Bahrain Dinar BHD 792.97 800.97 Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.01 41.41 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.85 38.2 Danish Krone DKK 43.36 43.76 New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29 Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34 Swedish Krona SEK 26.74 27.04 Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3 Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.