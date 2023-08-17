Ethereum Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 18th Aug 2023

Ethereum is a decentralized blockchain system that operates on an open-source platform. It has its digital currency called Ether (ETH) and serves as a foundation for various other cryptocurrencies. Additionally, it enables the execution of decentralized smart contracts.
Vitalik Buterin outlined the concept of Ethereum in a whitepaper published in 2013. To fund the project, Buterin, and the co-founders organized a public crowd sale in 2014, during which they raised $18.3 million worth of Bitcoin.
The initial price of Ethereum during the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) was $0.311, and more than 60 million Ether were sold. Considering the current price of Ethereum, this translates to an impressive annualized return on investment (ROI) of over 270%, nearly quadrupling the initial investment each year since the summer of 2014.
TODAY’S Ethereum PRICE
|DATE
|Ethereum
|USD
|Today
|01
|$1,737.96
Today, the current price of Ethereum stands at $1,846.14 USD, and there has been a 24-hour trading volume of $2,082,923,020 USD. We continuously provide real-time updates for the Ethereum to USD exchange rate. Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum has experienced a decrease of 0.27%. It holds the second position on CoinMarketCap’s ranking, boasting a live market capitalization of $221,805,883,962 USD. The circulating supply of Ethereum is 120,145,768 ETH coins, while the maximum supply remains undisclosed.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.