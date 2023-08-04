Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 05 August 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 312.94 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 313.54. on, 04 August 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 312.94 313.54 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan Advertisement CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 289.5 292.5 Euro EUR 312.94 313.54 British Pound GBP 370 373 UAE Dirham AED 81 81.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.09 942.09 Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225 Australian Dollar AUD 196.5 198.5 Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95 Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81 Qatari Riyal QAR 78.9 79.6 Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.85 771.85 Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48 Chinese Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.81 37.16 Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69 Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23 Swedish Krona SEK 26.75 27.05 Swiss Franc CHF 327.12 329.62 Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58 Advertisement BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.