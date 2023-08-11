Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 12 August 2023

Articles
EUR TO PKR – Today’s Euro Rate in Pakistan

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR  316.1 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is  316.70. on, 12 August 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today316.1316.70

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD288.49298
 EuroEUR316.1316.70
 British PoundGBP374377.25
 UAE DirhamAED81.782.7
 Saudi RiyalSAR78.579.25
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD933.45942.45
Canadian DollarCAD222.8225
 Australian DollarAUD200202
 Omani RiyalOMR746.64754.64
Japanese YenJPY1.942
 Malaysian RinggitMYR62.8463.44
 Qatari RiyalQAR78.979.6
 Bahrain DinarBHD764.53772.53
 Thai BhatTHB8.198.34
 Chinese YuanCNY39.8440.24
 Hong Kong DollarHKD36.7737.12
 Danish KroneDKK42.542.9
 New Zealand DollarNZD173.68175.68
 Singapore DollarSGD214216
 Norwegians KroneNOK28.0928.39
 Swedish KronaSEK26.8527.15
 Swiss FrancCHF327.47329.97
 Indian RupeeINR3.473.58
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

