Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 16 August 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 316.66 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 317.26. on, 16 August 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 316.66 317.26 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 299.1 302 Euro EUR 316.66 317.26 British Pound GBP 375.25 379 UAE Dirham AED 82.25 83 Saudi Riyal SAR 79.25 80 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.78 944.78 Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227 Australian Dollar AUD 200 202 Omani Riyal OMR 747.77 755.77 Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.91 63.51 Qatari Riyal QAR 79.09 79.79 Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.69 773.69 Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32 Chinese Yuan CNY 39.71 40.11 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.82 37.17 Danish Krone DKK 42.19 42.59 New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.29 174.29 Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.53 27.83 Swedish Krona SEK 26.66 26.96 Swiss Franc CHF 328.12 330.62 Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57