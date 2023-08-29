Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 30 August 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 324.21 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 324.81. on, 30 August 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 324.21 324.81 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan Advertisement CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 320 323 Euro EUR 340.5 343.5 British Pound GBP 401 405 UAE Dirham AED 86 86.9 Saudi Riyal SAR 84.4 85.3 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 982.72 991.72 Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3 Australian Dollar AUD 200 202 Omani Riyal OMR 779.07 787.07 Japanese Yen JPY 2.23 2.31 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43 Qatari Riyal QAR 83.27 83.97 Bahrain Dinar BHD 806.17 814.17 Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.68 42.08 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57 Danish Krone DKK 43.96 44.36 New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13 Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34 Swedish Krona SEK 26.74 27.04 Swiss Franc CHF 343.18 345.68 Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74 Advertisement BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.