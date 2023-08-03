FTO asks Customs to Fix Imported Mobiles’ Valuation Errors

The FTO directed Customs Valuation Karachi to rectify valuation and assessment errors for imported mobile phones.

The FTO (Fair Trade Organization) is an independent body that investigates complaints of unfair trade practices.

The FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) is the government agency responsible for collecting taxes in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The FTO has instructed Customs Valuation Karachi to correct valuation and assessment errors for imported mobile phones.

A complaint was lodged against the Directorate General Customs Valuation Karachi due to the inaccurate computation of duties and taxes on mobile phones based on their value.

In the order issued on Thursday, the FTO emphasized that the FBR should maintain consistent and uniform valuation methods while also taking into account the declared value unless there is clear proof of misdeclaration.

To prevent unnecessary overcharging, the correct depreciated value of used mobile phones, considering their physical condition and model, must be employed.

The FBR has also instructed the relevant Collectorates of Customs and Directorate General of Valuation to promptly address the mentioned concerns and correct the issues in the valuation and assessment of mobile phones.

The Directorate General Customs Valuation Karachi stated that they released valuation ruling 1732/2023 after conducting hearings with stakeholders and proposing a depreciation of up to 60 percent.

Advertisement

Also Read Software sector contributed over 50% to IT Exports in FY23 Pakistan's IT sector maintained its focus on the software industry, contributing 52%...

The FTO directive highlighted that Customs authorities often use incorrect methods for evaluating duties and taxes on mobile phones, resulting in misclassification and higher duty rates. This imposes a heavier financial burden on importers. Furthermore, there is a lack of uniformity and consistency in the valuation methods applied by customs officials.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.