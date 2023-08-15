Full Winner’s list of Rs 1500 Prize bond draw 2023, Check Result list

Advertisement
PESHAWAR – Balloting for Draw No. 95 of the Rs1500 prize bond draw list 2023 held today on 15th August 2023.

Prize Bonds are solid investment instruments issued by State Bank. Bonds are non-interest bearing, which aimed to provide people with the chance to win cash prizes.

Prize bonds come in different denominations such as Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 40,000, and Rs. 40,000 Premium Bonds. These bonds are owned by whoever holds them, and people buy them with the anticipation of winning prizes.

Winner’s list of Rs 1500 Prize bond list

LISTNO OF PRIZESWINNING AMOUNT (RS)Prize
Prize Bond RS. 1500/-013,000,0001st Prize
Prize Bond RS. 1500/-031,000,0002nd Prize
Prize Bond RS. 1500/-169618,5003rd Prize

1st Prize Winner No

380512

2nd Prize Winner list

330448, 556927, 834706

Full list

000393
003088
004568
006383
007252
009074
009613
009674
010150
010203
011161
011273
011512
011689
011804
012251
014160
014215
014399
016023
016442
017187
018650
019266
019290
021637
021704
021713
021794
023391
023986
024199
024358
025742
026087
026412
027601
028111
030720
030885
032402
032718
033004
033053
033172
033355
034035
034745
034996
036438
036490
036667
036790
036883
037259
037637
038353
039062
040177
041590
041890
041961
042090
042883
043520
044368
044843
045686
046683
048602
051675
052881
053166
053358
054169
055242
055339
055524
056057
056603
056674
058353
059386
060043
060158
062645
062976
063144
063870
064980
067104
067594
067626
067938
068540
068549
068736
069619
070193
070469
071172
071476
071718
071939
073257
074371
074574
074623
075094
076003
076324
076438
076915
077060
077827
078266
080164
080185
080601
081498
082243
082553
082604
084731
084985
086448
086834
086998
087267
087823
087911
088290
088888
089792
091022
091701
092513
093075
094318
094838
095767
095826
095955
096804
097798
098136
098296
098994
100401
100782
101384
101550
101592
102910
103849
104731
106898
107350
107698
108441
109417
109923
110105
110200
112231
113838
114160
115496
116029
116124
116635
119128
119432
119850
120350
120703
120789
120827
120874
121212
121667
122089
122369
122467
123089
123182
123809
123886
123993
124090
124381
124489
124918
125056
125974
126490
128168
129080
129082
129346
129923
130240
130809
131400
131467
131753
132485
132646
132911
133543
133780
134983
135177
135735
135775
138565
139231
139331
139624
139677
140120
140183
141866
143223
144680
146875
147324
147348
147594
147698
147758
147864
148261
149276
149447
149793
151162
151541
152619
153414
153431
155829
155851
156247
156816
156993
157441
157538
157546
157836
158064
158726
159014
159438
160204
161584
162463
162568
163459
163486
164302
165070
165139
165151
165456
165479
166459
166466
166727
168172
168728
168944
168986
169251
169739
169819
170074
170174
170405
172415
173086
173193
173343
173867
173962
174807
175110
175908
176404
176415
176681
176972
178565
178728
178766
179117
179511
179932
180433
180559
182188
182847
184381
184821
184951
185070
185965
187520
187537
187929
188380
188975
189070
190774
191475
193476
193659
193712
194114
194442
195351
195865
197328
197358
198209
199175
201427
201440
201569
203012
203974
204399
204610
204631
205527
209058
210234
210345
210603
210633
211214
211513
211521
211923
214216
215046
215669
216503
217589
219046
219374
220054
221670
222635
222657
222998
223443
223451
224158
224458
224733
224811
225170
227542
228291
228358
229075
230383
230842
230894
231538
231558
231866
233739
234659
234678
234727
235519
235559
236280
236390
236793
237437
238808
239385
240283
241746
241902
242981
243193
243393
244276
245509
246611
246721
247901
248091
248823
249375
250221
250567
250814
251534
252377
253850
254371
254546
255342
256684
257170
257391
257602
258176
258375
258649
258970
262116
262925
262953
263525
264854
265375
265602
266325
266635
266692
268076
268800
269759
269926
270135
270284
270448
272307
272534
272584
273603
273714
274168
275022
275662
275883
276601
277323
277763
277887
278231
278361
278508
279137
280656
280662
281325
281538
281640
282739
283134
283432
284660
285095
285542
285574
286662
286840
288355
288581
288993
290932
291825
293007
293800
294699
295018
295330
298289
298510
299122
299303
299335
299745
299984
300034
300788
300851
301882
303055
303429
303454
303864
303877
305209
305927
306971
307101
307601
308135
308951
309241
309575
309614
309878
310784
311356
312770
312993
313111
313341
314320
316213
317068
317770
317804
319888
320404
320818
321974
322350
322526
324314
324882
325346
325864
326379
327004
327216
329171
329580
329650
331141
331702
332301
332339
332650
333005
333082
333335
333943
334246
336068
336097
336614
337208
337310
337369
337779
338069
338593
340162
340769
340860
341090
342562
342725
343612
343950
344056
344656
344831
345619
345834
346135
346687
346789
348531
348620
348626
349056
349431
349611
349749
350647
351631
351671
352061
352241
352534
352676
353000
354065
354795
355229
356573
357429
358036
360195
360535
361587
361655
362381
362391
362611
362994
363078
363663
363688
366715
367874
368331
368572
368812
369310
369654
369665
371183
372258
372779
372806
373141
374511
377917
378663
378799
379208
379386
379436
379502
379565
379960
380779
381261
382809
384591
386574
386873
387383
387588
387932
388295
388740
389546
389600
389836
390331
390463
391013
394015
395055
395568
397610
397885
398246
398366
398462
398486
398728
398857
400315
400975
401719
402782
403391
403712
404616
405016
406015
406116
407755
409026
409039
409477
409531
410153
411025
411310
414141
414991
414999
415054
415225
415785
416605
416707
416948
417069
417081
417360
417902
418818
419487
419968
420901
421012
421846
422473
423275
423494
423514
423731
423732
424529
426517
427970
428531
428997
429572
429678
429685
430702
430827
430870
431201
432561
432710
433214
434889
434952
435757
435943
436128
436216
436268
436367
437621
437870
438145
438369
438470
438589
439759
440016
440392
440515
440949
441065
441318
441838
442140
442240
442524
442663
443822
444240
444830
445157
445197
445483
446116
446461
447542
447780
447894
449030
450367
450538
450728
451245
451605
452028
452699
453853
454767
454878
455984
456033
456788
456994
457046
460384
460928
461423
461711
462194
462434
463644
463974
464399
464942
465208
465311
467026
467393
467493
467546
467761
468029
468483
470249
471298
471562
474026
474222
474335
474901
475138
476171
476244
476380
476862
477320
477677
477743
478843
479939
480813
481914
483392
484055
485137
485275
485905
485924
486491
486685
487302
487759
487905
488613
488866
488920
489823
490317
490325
490526
490627
491223
491335
491468
492690
492722
493382
493463
493764
494143
495154
495187
495425
495498
497990
497997
498020
498371
498375
498637
498804
498886
499743
500204
500483
500615
500814
500836
501552
502276
502548
502808
503001
503333
503599
503722
503827
504137
504367
505607
505669
505944
506482
506483
506570
508067
508944
509039
509128
509590
509736
510372
510671
513524
513790
514740
514879
515000
516406
516613
516828
517482
518461
519020
519209
520131
520625
521083
521191
521769
522014
522709
523625
523931
524457
524558
524658
524907
525141
525176
525584
525873
526068
526933
527709
528229
528337
529040
529172
530427
530731
530927
531400
531451
532780
533025
534008
534420
534490
534811
534940
536029
536568
536617
538460
540069
540233
540981
541568
541664
544157
544172
545148
545282
545297
545590
545836
545984
547850
547864
547937
548700
549176
550120
550686
551363
551635
551918
552237
552338
553905
554740
554933
555066
555535
556359
557335
557624
557706
559297
559559
560090
560316
560365
560476
561279
562507
564652
565892
565939
566088
566975
567094
567675
567860
568827
569086
570234
570314
570329
571902
572789
575028
576111
576495
576752
576791
577031
578085
578757
579786
580316
580430
580483
580715
581507
581884
583445
585959
586127
586405
586494
586627
586855
587066
587562
587585
587968
587982
588027
588087
588770
588944
589284
590067
592214
592382
592420
593495
594800
595210
595584
595605
596142
596359
596531
596895
597163
597793
597950
597958
598247
598318
599144
599547
600231
600860
601334
602131
603273
603532
603668
604239
605168
605615
605673
608394
608402
609304
610608
610638
610801
610951
611111
611533
611765
613925
614811
615967
616064
616404
616671
616763
617837
618176
618337
618570
619467
620368
621052
621494
622579
622974
623256
625473
625491
626225
627302
627744
628181
628695
628963
629180
629548
629564
630147
631056
631562
631855
632790
633122
633211
633533
633940
634272
634738
635536
636555
638006
638060
638204
639600
640164
640178
640880
641547
642611
642681
642776
642934
643688
643745
644254
644442
644718
645174
645395
645594
648465
648959
649759
650499
653063
653880
653983
654163
654850
656404
656424
656840
657377
657625
657909
659076
659197
659461
659730
659888
661303
662683
662718
663540
663771
664893
665166
666657
667077
667384
667530
667794
668100
668167
669104
669183
669261
670474
670569
671744
674337
674641
674706
675107
678417
678830
681246
682678
683996
684237
685767
686060
686216
687037
688482
688836
689183
690481
690791
690865
692037
692449
693559
693664
694778
694874
696675
697191
697871
698946
700326
701616
701822
702299
702872
703445
703490
703520
703651
704286
704390
705008
705890
706371
706472
706811
707419
707667
708283
710329
711143
711766
712450
712503
712684
712819
713487
713815
716020
716111
717084
717226
717369
717574
718476
718489
719291
719855
720061
720388
721419
721474
721521
721735
723777
724119
724220
727393
728906
729050
732235
732448
733559
733730
734367
734425
735014
735045
736683
736768
737656
738289
738533
738774
738815
739447
739480
740200
741796
742743
742751
743029
743545
744345
744685
746143
746370
747602
748219
748583
749089
750567
751164
751804
754421
755124
755309
757174
757297
759228
760519
760755
762248
763031
763523
764200
765275
765755
766356
767349
768317
768768
768846
768898
769654
770242
771324
772141
772553
772555
776231
776241
776542
776591
776624
776737
777664
778887
779247
779374
779400
779715
779896
780406
780712
782750
783060
783415
783803
783906
786477
788030
788491
788665
788691
789798
790188
790257
790481
791148
791691
792201
792323
792788
793950
794126
794487
796913
797224
797571
798024
798187
798793
798864
798895
799512
800151
800202
800406
800537
801062
801365
801873
802802
803273
803785
803902
804062
804365
804415
805089
806294
806423
806755
806927
807979
808835
809331
810960
811135
811567
811681
811959
811970
812392
814099
814288
814753
816040
816495
817577
818361
818443
818728
819036
820026
821242
821519
821739
821746
821792
822227
822858
823229
823305
823513
823976
824972
825854
826146
826247
826424
828071
828098
829634
830028
830248
830424
831049
831683
832060
832258
832417
832684
833303
834069
834621
834797
836253
836497
838080
838483
838578
838691
839385
839962
843004
843067
843253
843812
844996
845184
845632
845822
846133
846357
846573
846694
846700
847784
847976
848970
849035
849099
850081
850214
851744
852006
852061
852195
852667
852990
853140
854928
855290
855431
855691
855944
856016
856187
856242
856363
856815
857180
857880
858263
858297
858360
859468
862107
862315
862513
865620
866083
866570
866646
867317
867962
868994
869188
869196
869241
869820
870095
870186
871714
871757
871842
873095
873406
873448
874190
874622
875371
876103
876338
877024
879085
879098
879154
879581
879739
879979
880257
880395
881212
881675
881768
882538
882588
883043
885241
886093
886144
886810
888233
888462
888564
889432
890699
891373
892559
892933
893063
893161
893289
893294
893524
893698
893817
893861
894026
895120
896771
897022
897742
897855
898211
898813
899685
899688
899824
901382
902599
902865
903319
904468
904804
905067
905539
907035
908455
909126
909381
910481
911017
911582
911878
911933
912988
913195
913836
914595
915136
915604
915708
915742
915775
915802
916166
916286
916643
916644
916770
916864
917487
918510
918827
919662
920927
921000
921799
922899
923696
924367
924663
924927
926041
926254
927239
927635
928983
929129
929642
930575
931102
931112
931350
933559
933796
934940
936399
937176
937497
937535
938410
939276
940269
940300
941416
941723
942185
942405
942746
942965
943030
943170
943667
944606
944856
945527
945814
945916
946693
948186
949667
949748
949771
950068
951423
951445
951519
952214
952832
953640
953768
954601
955678
955820
956493
956849
956928
957193
958888
958972
959936
960798
961619
962482
963856
965834
965903
966378
967926
968087
968302
968753
970510
971133
971902
972263
972769
973110
973470
976261
976597
976725
976803
978681
979475
980013
980661
981993
982988
983860
984414
984480
986416
986539
987324
987983
988162
989540
990678
990714
990790
991407
991439
993083
993589
994064
994080
994866
995147
995418
995624
995922
997412
997432
997532
997933
998402
998644
998649
999396

