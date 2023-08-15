Full Winner’s list of Rs 1500 Prize bond draw 2023, Check Result list

PESHAWAR – Balloting for Draw No. 95 of the Rs1500 prize bond draw list 2023 held today on 15th August 2023.

Prize Bonds are solid investment instruments issued by State Bank. Bonds are non-interest bearing, which aimed to provide people with the chance to win cash prizes.

Prize bonds come in different denominations such as Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 40,000, and Rs. 40,000 Premium Bonds. These bonds are owned by whoever holds them, and people buy them with the anticipation of winning prizes.

Winner’s list of Rs 1500 Prize bond list

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 01 3,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 03 1,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 1696 18,500 3rd Prize

1st Prize Winner No

380512

2nd Prize Winner list

330448, 556927, 834706

Full list

000393 003088 004568 006383 007252 009074 009613 009674 010150 010203 011161 011273 011512 011689 011804 012251 014160 014215 014399 016023 016442 017187 018650 019266 019290 021637 021704 021713 021794 023391 023986 024199 024358 025742 026087 026412 027601 028111 030720 030885 032402 032718 033004 033053 033172 033355 034035 034745 034996 036438 036490 036667 036790 036883 037259 037637 038353 039062 040177 041590 041890 041961 042090 042883 043520 044368 044843 045686 046683 048602 051675 052881 053166 053358 054169 055242 055339 055524 056057 056603 056674 058353 059386 060043 060158 062645 062976 063144 063870 064980 067104 067594 067626 067938 068540 068549 068736 069619 070193 070469 071172 071476 071718 071939 073257 074371 074574 074623 075094 076003 076324 076438 076915 077060 077827 078266 080164 080185 080601 081498 082243 082553 082604 084731 084985 086448 086834 086998 087267 087823 087911 088290 088888 089792 091022 091701 092513 093075 094318 094838 095767 095826 095955 096804 097798 098136 098296 098994 100401 100782 101384 101550 101592 102910 103849 104731 106898 107350 107698 108441 109417 109923 110105 110200 112231 113838 114160 115496 116029 116124 116635 119128 119432 119850 120350 120703 120789 120827 120874 121212 121667 122089 122369 122467 123089 123182 123809 123886 123993 124090 124381 124489 124918 125056 125974 126490 128168 129080 129082 129346 129923 130240 130809 131400 131467 131753 132485 132646 132911 133543 133780 134983 135177 135735 135775 138565 139231 139331 139624 139677 140120 140183 141866 143223 144680 146875 147324 147348 147594 147698 147758 147864 148261 149276 149447 149793 151162 151541 152619 153414 153431 155829 155851 156247 156816 156993 157441 157538 157546 157836 158064 158726 159014 159438 160204 161584 162463 162568 163459 163486 164302 165070 165139 165151 165456 165479 166459 166466 166727 168172 168728 168944 168986 169251 169739 169819 170074 170174 170405 172415 173086 173193 173343 173867 173962 174807 175110 175908 176404 176415 176681 176972 178565 178728 178766 179117 179511 179932 180433 180559 182188 182847 184381 184821 184951 185070 185965 187520 187537 187929 188380 188975 189070 190774 191475 193476 193659 193712 194114 194442 195351 195865 197328 197358 198209 199175 201427 201440 201569 203012 203974 204399 204610 204631 205527 209058 210234 210345 210603 210633 211214 211513 211521 211923 214216 215046 215669 216503 217589 219046 219374 220054 221670 222635 222657 222998 223443 223451 224158 224458 224733 224811 225170 227542 228291 228358 229075 230383 230842 230894 231538 231558 231866 233739 234659 234678 234727 235519 235559 236280 236390 236793 237437 238808 239385 240283 241746 241902 242981 243193 243393 244276 245509 246611 246721 247901 248091 248823 249375 250221 250567 250814 251534 252377 253850 254371 254546 255342 256684 257170 257391 257602 258176 258375 258649 258970 262116 262925 262953 263525 264854 265375 265602 266325 266635 266692 268076 268800 269759 269926 270135 270284 270448 272307 272534 272584 273603 273714 274168 275022 275662 275883 276601 277323 277763 277887 278231 278361 278508 279137 280656 280662 281325 281538 281640 282739 283134 283432 284660 285095 285542 285574 286662 286840 288355 288581 288993 290932 291825 293007 293800 294699 295018 295330 298289 298510 299122 299303 299335 299745 299984 300034 300788 300851 301882 303055 303429 303454 303864 303877 305209 305927 306971 307101 307601 308135 308951 309241 309575 309614 309878 310784 311356 312770 312993 313111 313341 314320 316213 317068 317770 317804 319888 320404 320818 321974 322350 322526 324314 324882 325346 325864 326379 327004 327216 329171 329580 329650 331141 331702 332301 332339 332650 333005 333082 333335 333943 334246 336068 336097 336614 337208 337310 337369 337779 338069 338593 340162 340769 340860 341090 342562 342725 343612 343950 344056 344656 344831 345619 345834 346135 346687 346789 348531 348620 348626 349056 349431 349611 349749 350647 351631 351671 352061 352241 352534 352676 353000 354065 354795 355229 356573 357429 358036 360195 360535 361587 361655 362381 362391 362611 362994 363078 363663 363688 366715 367874 368331 368572 368812 369310 369654 369665 371183 372258 372779 372806 373141 374511 377917 378663 378799 379208 379386 379436 379502 379565 379960 380779 381261 382809 384591 386574 386873 387383 387588 387932 388295 388740 389546 389600 389836 390331 390463 391013 394015 395055 395568 397610 397885 398246 398366 398462 398486 398728 398857 400315 400975 401719 402782 403391 403712 404616 405016 406015 406116 407755 409026 409039 409477 409531 410153 411025 411310 414141 414991 414999 415054 415225 415785 416605 416707 416948 417069 417081 417360 417902 418818 419487 419968 420901 421012 421846 422473 423275 423494 423514 423731 423732 424529 426517 427970 428531 428997 429572 429678 429685 430702 430827 430870 431201 432561 432710 433214 434889 434952 435757 435943 436128 436216 436268 436367 437621 437870 438145 438369 438470 438589 439759 440016 440392 440515 440949 441065 441318 441838 442140 442240 442524 442663 443822 444240 444830 445157 445197 445483 446116 446461 447542 447780 447894 449030 450367 450538 450728 451245 451605 452028 452699 453853 454767 454878 455984 456033 456788 456994 457046 460384 460928 461423 461711 462194 462434 463644 463974 464399 464942 465208 465311 467026 467393 467493 467546 467761 468029 468483 470249 471298 471562 474026 474222 474335 474901 475138 476171 476244 476380 476862 477320 477677 477743 478843 479939 480813 481914 483392 484055 485137 485275 485905 485924 486491 486685 487302 487759 487905 488613 488866 488920 489823 490317 490325 490526 490627 491223 491335 491468 492690 492722 493382 493463 493764 494143 495154 495187 495425 495498 497990 497997 498020 498371 498375 498637 498804 498886 499743 500204 500483 500615 500814 500836 501552 502276 502548 502808 503001 503333 503599 503722 503827 504137 504367 505607 505669 505944 506482 506483 506570 508067 508944 509039 509128 509590 509736 510372 510671 513524 513790 514740 514879 515000 516406 516613 516828 517482 518461 519020 519209 520131 520625 521083 521191 521769 522014 522709 523625 523931 524457 524558 524658 524907 525141 525176 525584 525873 526068 526933 527709 528229 528337 529040 529172 530427 530731 530927 531400 531451 532780 533025 534008 534420 534490 534811 534940 536029 536568 536617 538460 540069 540233 540981 541568 541664 544157 544172 545148 545282 545297 545590 545836 545984 547850 547864 547937 548700 549176 550120 550686 551363 551635 551918 552237 552338 553905 554740 554933 555066 555535 556359 557335 557624 557706 559297 559559 560090 560316 560365 560476 561279 562507 564652 565892 565939 566088 566975 567094 567675 567860 568827 569086 570234 570314 570329 571902 572789 575028 576111 576495 576752 576791 577031 578085 578757 579786 580316 580430 580483 580715 581507 581884 583445 585959 586127 586405 586494 586627 586855 587066 587562 587585 587968 587982 588027 588087 588770 588944 589284 590067 592214 592382 592420 593495 594800 595210 595584 595605 596142 596359 596531 596895 597163 597793 597950 597958 598247 598318 599144 599547 600231 600860 601334 602131 603273 603532 603668 604239 605168 605615 605673 608394 608402 609304 610608 610638 610801 610951 611111 611533 611765 613925 614811 615967 616064 616404 616671 616763 617837 618176 618337 618570 619467 620368 621052 621494 622579 622974 623256 625473 625491 626225 627302 627744 628181 628695 628963 629180 629548 629564 630147 631056 631562 631855 632790 633122 633211 633533 633940 634272 634738 635536 636555 638006 638060 638204 639600 640164 640178 640880 641547 642611 642681 642776 642934 643688 643745 644254 644442 644718 645174 645395 645594 648465 648959 649759 650499 653063 653880 653983 654163 654850 656404 656424 656840 657377 657625 657909 659076 659197 659461 659730 659888 661303 662683 662718 663540 663771 664893 665166 666657 667077 667384 667530 667794 668100 668167 669104 669183 669261 670474 670569 671744 674337 674641 674706 675107 678417 678830 681246 682678 683996 684237 685767 686060 686216 687037 688482 688836 689183 690481 690791 690865 692037 692449 693559 693664 694778 694874 696675 697191 697871 698946 700326 701616 701822 702299 702872 703445 703490 703520 703651 704286 704390 705008 705890 706371 706472 706811 707419 707667 708283 710329 711143 711766 712450 712503 712684 712819 713487 713815 716020 716111 717084 717226 717369 717574 718476 718489 719291 719855 720061 720388 721419 721474 721521 721735 723777 724119 724220 727393 728906 729050 732235 732448 733 770242 Advertisement 771324 772141 772553 772555 776231 776241 Advertisement 776542 776591 776624 776737 777664 778887 Advertisement 779247 779374 779400 779715 779896 780406 Advertisement 780712 782750 783060 783415 783803 783906 Advertisement 786477 788030 788491 788665 788691 789798 Advertisement 790188 790257 790481 791148 791691 792201 Advertisement 792323 792788 793950 794126 794487 796913 Advertisement 797224 797571 798024 798187 798793 798864 Advertisement 798895 799512 800151 800202 800406 800537 Advertisement 801062 801365 801873 802802 803273 803785 Advertisement 803902 804062 804365 804415 805089 806294 Advertisement 806423 806755 806927 807979 808835 809331 Advertisement 810960 811135 811567 811681 811959 811970 Advertisement 812392 814099 814288 814753 816040 816495 Advertisement 817577 818361 818443 818728 819036 820026 Advertisement 821242 821519 821739 821746 821792 822227 Advertisement 822858 823229 823305 823513 823976 824972 Advertisement 825854 826146 826247 826424 828071 828098 Advertisement 829634 830028 830248 830424 831049 831683 Advertisement 832060 832258 832417 832684 833303 834069 Advertisement 834621 834797 836253 836497 838080 838483 Advertisement 838578 838691 839385 839962 843004 843067 Advertisement 843253 843812 844996 845184 845632 845822 Advertisement 846133 846357 846573 846694 846700 847784 Advertisement 847976 848970 849035 849099 850081 850214 Advertisement 851744 852006 852061 852195 852667 852990 Advertisement 853140 854928 855290 855431 855691 855944 Advertisement 856016 856187 856242 856363 856815 857180 Advertisement 857880 858263 858297 858360 859468 862107 Advertisement 862315 862513 865620 866083 866570 866646 Advertisement 867317 867962 868994 869188 869196 869241 Advertisement 869820 870095 870186 871714 871757 871842 Advertisement 873095 873406 873448 874190 874622 875371 Advertisement 876103 876338 877024 879085 879098 879154 Advertisement 879581 879739 879979 880257 880395 881212 Advertisement 881675 881768 882538 882588 883043 885241 Advertisement 886093 886144 886810 888233 888462 888564 Advertisement 889432 890699 891373 892559 892933 893063 Advertisement 893161 893289 893294 893524 893698 893817 Advertisement 893861 894026 895120 896771 897022 897742 Advertisement 897855 898211 898813 899685 899688 899824 Advertisement 901382 902599 902865 903319 904468 904804 Advertisement 905067 905539 907035 908455 909126 909381 Advertisement 910481 911017 911582 911878 911933 912988 Advertisement 913195 913836 914595 915136 915604 915708 Advertisement 915742 915775 915802 916166 916286 916643 Advertisement 916644 916770 916864 917487 918510 918827 Advertisement 919662 920927 921000 921799 922899 923696 Advertisement 924367 924663 924927 926041 926254 927239 Advertisement 927635 928983 929129 929642 930575 931102 Advertisement 931112 931350 933559 933796 934940 936399 Advertisement 937176 937497 937535 938410 939276 940269 Advertisement 940300 941416 941723 942185 942405 942746 Advertisement 942965 943030 943170 943667 944606 944856 Advertisement 945527 945814 945916 946693 948186 949667 Advertisement 949748 949771 950068 951423 951445 951519 Advertisement 952214 952832 953640 953768 954601 955678 Advertisement 955820 956493 956849 956928 957193 958888 Advertisement 958972 959936 960798 961619 962482 963856 Advertisement 965834 965903 966378 967926 968087 968302 Advertisement 968753 970510 971133 971902 972263 972769 Advertisement 973110 973470 976261 976597 976725 976803 Advertisement 978681 979475 980013 980661 981993 982988 Advertisement 983860 984414 984480 986416 986539 987324 Advertisement 987983 988162 989540 990678 990714 990790 Advertisement 991407 991439 993083 993589 994064 994080 Advertisement 994866 995147 995418 995624 995922 997412 Advertisement 997432 997532 997933 998402 998644 998649 Advertisement 999396