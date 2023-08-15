Full Winner’s list of Rs 1500 Prize bond draw 2023, Check Result list

How to Check Rs 100 Prize bond Draw list 2023 – August 2023
PESHAWAR - Draw # 95 of 1500 Prize bond draw list announced...
PESHAWAR – Balloting for Draw No. 95 of the Rs1500 prize bond draw list 2023 held today on 15th August 2023.
Prize Bonds are solid investment instruments issued by State Bank. Bonds are non-interest bearing, which aimed to provide people with the chance to win cash prizes.
Prize bonds come in different denominations such as Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 40,000, and Rs. 40,000 Premium Bonds. These bonds are owned by whoever holds them, and people buy them with the anticipation of winning prizes.
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT (RS)
|Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|01
|3,000,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|03
|1,000,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|1696
|18,500
|3rd Prize
380512
330448, 556927, 834706
