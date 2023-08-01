GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 367.78 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 368.43. Updated on, 02 August 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 367.78 368.43

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 288 291 Euro EUR 319 322 British Pound GBP 367.78 368.43 UAE Dirham AED 80 80.9 Saudi Riyal SAR 76.7 77.4 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.56 941.56 Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2 Australian Dollar AUD 198 200 Omani Riyal OMR 743.89 751.89 Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73 Qatari Riyal QAR 79.18 79.88 Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.72 769.72 Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4 Chinese Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32 Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74 New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.06 180.06 Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25 Swedish Krona SEK 27.5 27.8 Swiss Franc CHF 329.62 332.12 Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.