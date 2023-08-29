Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 30 August 2023

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 30 August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 30 August 2023
Advertisement

SAR: Today Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR), 10 grams of 24K Grams is SAR 2,340.28. Live today gold rate in SAR and different cities of SAR. Every Saudi City Gold Rate is different.

However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Saudi Riyal. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the SAR provide live rates.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Check the updated gold price in U.A.E Dirham on, 30 August 2023.

GOLD UNITGOLD PRICE IN SAUDI ARABIAGOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD)
Gold 24K per OunceSAR 7,279.21$1,940.45
Gold 24K per 10 GramsSAR 2,340.28$623.86
Gold 22K per 10 GramsSAR 2,145.26$571.87
Gold 24K per TolaSAR 2,729.94$727.73
Gold 22K per TolaSAR 2,502.45$667.09
Advertisement

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Saudi jewellery market and quoted by Saudi Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story