Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 7th August 2023

UAE: Today Gold rate in Dubai (U.A.E Dirham) is 10 grams of gold 24K 2,297.33 Dirhams. Live today gold rate in UAE and different cities of UAE. Every UAE City Gold Rate is different.

However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in UAE Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the UAE provide live rates.

GOLD RATE IN DUBAI

Check the updated gold rate in U.A.E Dirham on, 7th August 2023.

