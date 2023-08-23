Gold Rate in Karachi for, 24 August 2023

KARACHI – Today Gold Rate in Karachi 24-karat per tola is being traded at PKR 234,500 on Thursday, Aug 24, 2023. Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 214,958 per tola as per the bullion market.

GOLD RATE IN KARACHI

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 201,046 closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 184,292 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 214,958.

Advertisement GOLD RATE IN PAKISTAN GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 201,046 Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 234,500 Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 184,292 Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 214,958 Silver per 10 Grams Rs. 2,243 The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Advertisement Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.