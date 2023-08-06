Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 7th August 2023

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 189,901 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 174,076 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 203,042.

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 189,901 Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 221,500 Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 174,076 Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 203,042 Silver per 10 Grams Rs. 2,172

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed