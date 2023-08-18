Honda 150 latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Honda CB150 F, known for its sleek sporty design and efficient air-cooled engine, has captured the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan.

This bike is available in four attractive colors: blue, red, grey, and black. It offers the convenience of two starting methods: the self-start option and the traditional kick start. Here are the complete technical specifications of the Honda CB150 F.

Honda 150 Price in Pakistan

As of August 2023, the cost of the Honda 150 motorcycle in Pakistan is Rs493,900. It’s in competition with other bikes like the Suzuki 150 and the Yamaha YBR 150.

Honda 150 Features

Price PKR 493,900 Dimension (Lxwxh) 2051 x 760 x 1085 mm Engine 4 Stroke SOHC Inherent Turbo Cooled engine with Balancer Displacement 150 cc Clutch Wet Type Multi-Plate Transmission 5-speed Horsepower 17.5 HP @ 10500.0 RPM Torque 12.6 Nm @ 8500.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 57.3 x 57.8 mm Compression Ratio 9.1:1 Petrol Capacity 13L Fuel Average 35.0 KM/L Starting Kick & Electric Start Top Speed 100 KM/H Dry Weight 124KG Frame Backbone Type Ground Clearance 168mm Wheel Size – Tyre at Back 2.5 – 90 Tyre at Front 2.5 – 2.5