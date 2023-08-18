Honda 150 latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Atlas Honda CG 125 Special Edition Price in Pakistan – August 2023
Atlas Honda CG 125 - In the streets of Pakistan, there's a...
The Honda CB150 F, known for its sleek sporty design and efficient air-cooled engine, has captured the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan.
This bike is available in four attractive colors: blue, red, grey, and black. It offers the convenience of two starting methods: the self-start option and the traditional kick start. Here are the complete technical specifications of the Honda CB150 F.
As of August 2023, the cost of the Honda 150 motorcycle in Pakistan is Rs493,900. It’s in competition with other bikes like the Suzuki 150 and the Yamaha YBR 150.
|Price
|PKR 493,900
|Dimension (Lxwxh)
|2051 x 760 x 1085 mm
|Engine
|4 Stroke SOHC Inherent Turbo Cooled engine with Balancer
|Displacement
|150 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Type Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Horsepower
|17.5 HP @ 10500.0 RPM
|Torque
|12.6 Nm @ 8500.0 RPM
|Bore & Stroke
|57.3 x 57.8 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.1:1
|Petrol Capacity
|13L
|Fuel Average
|35.0 KM/L
|Starting
|Kick & Electric Start
|Top Speed
|100 KM/H
|Dry Weight
|124KG
|Frame
|Backbone Type
|Ground Clearance
|168mm
|Wheel Size
|–
|Tyre at Back
|2.5 – 90
|Tyre at Front
|2.5 – 2.5
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.