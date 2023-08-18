Advertisement
Honda 150 latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Honda CB150 F, known for its sleek sporty design and efficient air-cooled engine, has captured the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan.

This bike is available in four attractive colors: blue, red, grey, and black. It offers the convenience of two starting methods: the self-start option and the traditional kick start. Here are the complete technical specifications of the Honda CB150 F.

Honda 150 Price in Pakistan

As of August 2023, the cost of the Honda 150 motorcycle in Pakistan is Rs493,900. It’s in competition with other bikes like the Suzuki 150 and the Yamaha YBR 150.

Honda 150 Features

PricePKR 493,900
Dimension (Lxwxh)2051 x 760 x 1085 mm
Engine4 Stroke SOHC Inherent Turbo Cooled engine with Balancer
Displacement150 cc
ClutchWet Type Multi-Plate
Transmission5-speed
Horsepower17.5 HP @ 10500.0 RPM
Torque12.6 Nm @ 8500.0 RPM
Bore & Stroke57.3 x 57.8 mm
Compression Ratio9.1:1
Petrol Capacity13L
Fuel Average35.0 KM/L
StartingKick & Electric Start
Top Speed100 KM/H
Dry Weight124KG
FrameBackbone Type
Ground Clearance168mm
Wheel Size
Tyre at Back2.5 – 90
Tyre at Front2.5 – 2.5

