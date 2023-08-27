Advertisement
Honda Accord latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

In the works of mid-size sedans, the Honda Accord has held its ground as a symbol of refinement, comfort and performance. With its sleek design, cutting-edge features and a reputation for reliability, the Accord has garnered a dedicated following worldwide.

The Honda Accord stands as an embodiment of luxury and performance, and this is often reflected in its pricing. As of [Current Date], the price range for the Honda Accord in Pakistan starts from PKR 11,000,000 and can go up to PKR 12,500,000, depending on the selected trim level and optional features. While this places the Accord in the upper segment of the market, its blend of upscale features, exceptional build quality, and advanced technology justify the investment for many discerning drivers.

Exterior Elegance

The exterior of the Honda Accord exudes a sense of refined elegance. The sleek and aerodynamic design, characterized by its bold front grille, LED headlights, and flowing lines, creates a striking first impression on the road. The Accord’s carefully sculpted profile is not only visually appealing but aussi contributes to its aerodynamic efficiency.

Luxurious Interior 

Stepping inside the Honda Accord reveals a world of luxury and comfort. High-quality materials, comfortable seating, and a driver-centric layout offer a premium experience for both the driver and passengers. The interior is thoughtfully designed to créer a spacious and invitant environnement, while advanced infotainment systems and connectivity options keep occupants engaged and connected.

Performance and Efficiency 

Under the hood, the Honda Accord delivers an engaging and dynamic driving experience. It is available avec un choix d’efficients et powerful engines, offering a balance between performance et fuel economy. The responsive handling and smooth ride quality make it a suitable companion for both city commutes and highway cruising.

Innovative Technology 

The Honda Accord is equipped with a plethora of advanced technologies aimed at enhancing both safety and convenience. Features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking contribute to a safer driving experience. The infotainment system boasts modern connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless integration with smartphones and other devices.

Honda Accord 2023 price in Pakistan

VariantEx-Factory Price
Honda Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo
PKR 15,499,000
Honda Accord 2023 key features

Dimensions

Overall Length4901 mm
Kerb Weight1408 KG
Overall Width1862 mm
Boot Space573 L
Overall Height1450 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2830 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance131 mm
Engine/ Motor

Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerSingle-Turbo
Displacement1498 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power180 HP @ 5600 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque233 Nm @ 5000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemPGMI-FI
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission

Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox7 – speed
Steering

Steering TypeDual Pinions
Minimum Turning Radius5.7m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes

Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
Wheels and Tyres

Wheel TypeAlloy wheels
Tyre Size235/45/R18
Wheel Size18 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114.3mm
Spare Tyre Size16 in
Fuel Economy

Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity56 L
Mileage Highway14 KM/L
