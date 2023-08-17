Honda CD 70 2024 price in Pakistan and key features

The Honda CD 70 has long been a symbol of reliability and efficiency on the roads of Pakistan. With its iconic design and trusted performance, the CD 70 continues to hold a special place in the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts across the country. In this article, we explore the price and key features of the Honda CD 70 for the year 2024.

Time-Tested Engine

At the heart of the Honda CD 70 lies a reliable 72-cc single-cylinder engine that has proven its durability over the years. The engine’s efficiency and low maintenance requirements make it a suitable choice for daily commuting and short-distance travel.

Fuel Efficiency

The Honda CD 70 is renowned for its exceptional fuel efficiency, making it an economical option for those who prioritize cost-effective transportation. Its efficient engine design ensures that riders can cover long distances without frequent refueling.

Iconic Design

The CD 70’s timeless design retains its classic appeal, evoking a sense of nostalgia among motorcycle enthusiasts. Its simple yet elegant aesthetics, coupled with a comfortable riding posture, contribute to its popularity on Pakistani roads.

Ease of Handling

With its lightweight construction and user-friendly controls, the Honda CD 70 offers an easy and smooth riding experience. Maneuvering through traffic or navigating tight spaces becomes hassle-free, making it an ideal choice for city rides.

Durability

Honda’s reputation for building durable and long-lasting motorcycles holds true for the CD 70 as well. Its robust build and quality components ensure that the bike can withstand the challenges of various road conditions.

Honda CD 70 2024 latest price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 2024 latest price in Pakistan PKR. 157,900

Honda CD 70 2024 key specifications

Price PKR 157,900 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1897 x 751 x 1014 mm Engine 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled Displacement 72 cc Clutch Multiple wet plates Transmission 4-speed Horsepower 5.1 HP @ 7500.0 RPM Torque 5.0 Nm @ 5500.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 47.0 x 41.4 mm Compression Ratio 8.8:1 Petrol Capacity 8.5L Fuel Average 55.0 KM/L Starting Kick Start Top Speed 80 KM/H Dry Weight 82KG Frame Backbone Type Ground Clearance 136mm Wheel Size 17 in Tyre at Back 2.50 – 17 Tyre at Front 2.25 – 2.25

