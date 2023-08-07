Advertisement
Honda CD 70 Dream latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
The Honda CD is a reliable everyday commuter bike manufactured by Pakistan’s largest motorcycle maker, Honda. It’s a key member of Honda’s lineup aimed at providing affordable and effective transportation solutions.

Featuring cutting-edge advancements, the CD 70 Dream boasts an engine that not only ensures outstanding fuel efficiency but also contributes to a cleaner environment.

With its sleek and modern design, strong engine performance, and impressive fuel economy, the CD 70 Dream truly shines in comparison to its competitors. It was crafted to appeal to young riders, sporting a stylish and dynamic visor, a contemporary speedometer, and delivering excellent road grip. Its extended seat further enhances the riding experience, making it a fantastic choice for riders seeking a thrilling journey on two wheels.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price August 2023

Honda CD 70 Dream price stands at Rs168,900 in Pakistan.

Honda CD 70 Dream Specifications

PricePKR 168,900
Dimension (Lxwxh)1899 x 751 x 1014 mm
Engine4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
Displacement72 cc
ClutchWet Type Multi-Plate
Transmission4-speed
Horsepower5.1 HP @ 7500.0 RPM
Torque5.0 Nm @ 5500.0 RPM
Bore & Stroke47.0 x 41.4 mm
Compression Ratio8.8:1
Petrol Capacity8.6L
Fuel Average55.0 KM/L
StartingKick start
Top Speed80 KM/H
Dry Weight82KG
FrameBackbone type
Ground Clearance136mm
Wheel Size17 in
Tyre at Back2.50 – 17
Tyre at Front2.25 – 2.25

