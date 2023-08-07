Honda CD 70 Dream latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Honda CD is a reliable everyday commuter bike manufactured by Pakistan’s largest motorcycle maker, Honda. It’s a key member of Honda’s lineup aimed at providing affordable and effective transportation solutions.

Featuring cutting-edge advancements, the CD 70 Dream boasts an engine that not only ensures outstanding fuel efficiency but also contributes to a cleaner environment.

With its sleek and modern design, strong engine performance, and impressive fuel economy, the CD 70 Dream truly shines in comparison to its competitors. It was crafted to appeal to young riders, sporting a stylish and dynamic visor, a contemporary speedometer, and delivering excellent road grip. Its extended seat further enhances the riding experience, making it a fantastic choice for riders seeking a thrilling journey on two wheels.