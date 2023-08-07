Honda CD 70 Dream latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan August 2023
The Honda CD is a reliable everyday commuter bike manufactured by Pakistan’s largest motorcycle maker, Honda. It’s a key member of Honda’s lineup aimed at providing affordable and effective transportation solutions.
Featuring cutting-edge advancements, the CD 70 Dream boasts an engine that not only ensures outstanding fuel efficiency but also contributes to a cleaner environment.
With its sleek and modern design, strong engine performance, and impressive fuel economy, the CD 70 Dream truly shines in comparison to its competitors. It was crafted to appeal to young riders, sporting a stylish and dynamic visor, a contemporary speedometer, and delivering excellent road grip. Its extended seat further enhances the riding experience, making it a fantastic choice for riders seeking a thrilling journey on two wheels.
Honda CD 70 Dream price stands at Rs168,900 in Pakistan.
|Price
|PKR 168,900
|Dimension (Lxwxh)
|1899 x 751 x 1014 mm
|Engine
|4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
|Displacement
|72 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Type Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|4-speed
|Horsepower
|5.1 HP @ 7500.0 RPM
|Torque
|5.0 Nm @ 5500.0 RPM
|Bore & Stroke
|47.0 x 41.4 mm
|Compression Ratio
|8.8:1
|Petrol Capacity
|8.6L
|Fuel Average
|55.0 KM/L
|Starting
|Kick start
|Top Speed
|80 KM/H
|Dry Weight
|82KG
|Frame
|Backbone type
|Ground Clearance
|136mm
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Tyre at Back
|2.50 – 17
|Tyre at Front
|2.25 – 2.25
