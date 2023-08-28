Advertisement
date 2023-08-28
Honda CG 125 2024: Release Date, New Changes and Price

Honda CG 125 2024: Release Date, New Changes and Price

  • The Honda CG 125 is a popular motorcycle in Pakistan.
  • The new model is expected to be released in septembre ou octobre 2023.
  • The new model is expected to have more changes than previous models.
The Honda CG 125 has been a beloved choice for motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan due to its reliable performance. Anticipation is building for the forthcoming Honda 125 New Model 2024, as past iterations have seen limited alterations. This article seeks to provide insights into the release date and price of the upcoming 2024 Honda 125, along with potential changes that could distinguish it from its predecessors.

Honda 125 New Model 2024 Release Date:

The introduction of the Honda 125 New Model 2024 is expected to occur between September and October 2023. Yet, the precise release dates remain unconfirmed by the company. This estimate is derived from insights and predictions drawn from Atlas Honda‘s previous product launches.

Anticipated Changes in the New Model:

Diverging from past iterations, the forthcoming 2024 edition of the Honda CG 125 is projected to feature more prominent alterations to meet evolving market preferences. In response to competition from brands such as Suzuki and Yamaha, potential improvements for customers might encompass:

  1. Improved Fuel Efficiency: The new model is expected to offer even better fuel efficiency, aligning with contemporary environmental and economic concerns.
  2. Fresh Color Palette: The introduction of new and unique colors could provide customers with more customization options.
  3. Reduced Vibration, Smoother Ride: Efforts are likely to be made to enhance the riding experience by minimizing vibrations and providing a smoother ride.
  4. Modernized Design: A new and modern design might mark a departure from the conventional look, giving the motorcycle a more contemporary appeal.
  5. Redesigned Lighting Elements: Both the headlight and taillight shapes could be revamped to offer a distinct visual identity on the road.
Moreover, there are indications that the SE (Special Edition) variant of the Honda 125 could experience more substantial transformations in the 2024 edition, encompassing:

  1. Sporty Aesthetics: The introduction of a sporty and stylish design could add an extra layer of visual dynamism.
  2. Enhanced Comfort: Improvements in seat design could translate to a more comfortable and ergonomic riding experience.
  3. Alloy Rims: Alloy rims might replace traditional ones for enhanced aesthetics and performance.
  4. Digital Instrument Cluster: The inclusion of a digital instrument cluster could provide riders with advanced features and information.
  5. Upgraded Suspension: Enhanced shock absorbers might contribute to a smoother and more controlled ride.
  6. Revised Exhaust Design: A redefined exhaust shape could add a touch of modernity to the motorcycle’s overall appearance.
Honda CG 125 2024 latest price in Pakistan

While the precise pricing information has not yet been confirmed by the company, the projected cost for the upcoming Honda CG 125 model is estimated to be around PKR 234,900.

Honda CG 125 2024 key specifications

FeatureAnticipated Change
Fuel EfficiencyImproved
ColorsNew and Unique
Ride ComfortReduced Vibration, Smoother Ride
DesignModern and Contemporary
Lighting ElementsRedesigned Headlight and Taillight Shapes

SE Variant Upgrades

FeatureAnticipated Change
DesignSporty and Stylish
Seat ComfortEnhanced
RimsAlloy
Instrument ClusterDigital
SuspensionEnhanced Shock Absorbers
ExhaustRedefined Shape
