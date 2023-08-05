Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan August 2023

Honda CG 125: High-performance commuter bike.

Stylish design: Rectangular headlamp, large fuel tank, painted exhaust muffler.

Price in Pakistan: CG 125 at PKR 229,900, Special Edition at PKR 275,900.

The Honda CG 125 is a commuter bike positioned above the Honda CD 70 and Honda Pridor, intended for riders looking for a step up in performance. It sports a classic rectangular headlamp at the front and boasts a large fuel tank with stylish body graphics.

The primary focus of the Honda CG 125 is on delivering impressive performance. It packs a punch with 11.0 Horsepower at 8500.0 RPM, and its top speed reaches 120 kmph. However, it may not be the ideal choice for those seeking maximum fuel efficiency.

The engine of the Honda CG 125 is designed with more power than necessary for daily commuting. The newest model of CG 125 features a painted exhaust muffler, which adds to the bike’s overall appearance and aesthetics.

Honda dominates the local market and holds a significant share in the two-wheeler segment. Its best-selling bikes, the Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125, are widely prevalent across the country, reflecting the auto giant’s market leadership.

The Honda CG 125 continues to maintain its supremacy over time, thanks to its strong fanbase drawn to its durability, powerful engine, and exciting sound.

Due to the depreciation of the local currency and record-high inflation, Honda has raised the prices of all its bikes.

Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan:

Presently, the Honda CG 125 is priced at PKR 229,900, while the Special Edition with Self Start is available at PKR 275,900.

