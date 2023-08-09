Honda Pridor Price in Pakistan – Check Specs 2023

Honda Pridor Price in Pakistan – Check Specs 2023
Honda Pridor is known for its contemporary design and specification. The 100cc bike is no less than an ideal travel partner on a wide range of territory. The bike offers a smooth ride, which makes it an ideal choice for daily commute and short excursions.

The Honda Pridor boasts a 4-stroke air-cooled engine and is paired with a 4-speed constant transmission system. What sets it apart is the rider-friendly design that allows for easy gear selection across various riding situations.

Positioned between the Hero CG 125 and the CD 70, the Pridor carves its own identity with distinct styling. Its elegance shines through its aerodynamic design, appealing especially to those seeking a comfortable ride height and a relaxed seat.

The Pridor’s design takes a modern approach, featuring a sleek fuel tank, adorned side covers, and a stylish speedometer. The addition of a vibrant front light and a painted muffler contribute to its unique appeal. The bike is also equipped with top-notch suspension and a responsive 4-speed engine. Its eye-catching indicators and overall captivating appearance further enhance both its visual appeal and performance.

Beyond its advanced features, the Honda Pridor has gained a reputation for being a reliable long-term companion, following in the footsteps of other trusted Honda motorcycles. The availability of its parts has also contributed to its popularity among Pakistani riders who prioritize the local market.

Latest price of Honda Pridor 2023

As of August 2023, the price of the Honda Pridor 2023 is around Rs208,900.

Honda Pridor Specs

PricePKR 208,900
Dimension (Lxwxh)1986 x 718 x 1050 mm
Engine4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
Displacement97 cc
ClutchN/A
Transmission4-speed
Horsepower7.5 HP @ 8500.0 RPM
Torque7.2 Nm @ 5500.0 RPM
Bore & Stroke50.0 x 49.5 mm
Compression Ratio9.0:1
Petrol Capacity9.7L
Fuel Average45.0 KM/L
StartingKick start
Top Speed100 KM/H
Dry Weight96KG
FrameDouble Cradel
Ground Clearance156mm
Wheel Size18 in
Tyre at Back2.75 – 18
Tyre at Front2.75 – 2.75

 

