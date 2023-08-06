Honda’s CD-70 price surpasses Rs. 155,000 with new hike

Atlas Honda has increased the prices of its motorcycles by Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000.

The price increase is effective August 5, 2023.

This is the sixth price hike by Atlas Honda in 2023.

Pakistan’s top motorcycle manufacturer, Atlas Honda, has revealed a price increase of Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000 for its motorcycles, effective August 5, 2023.

The well-liked CD-70 model’s price has surged by Rs. 3,000, reaching Rs. 157,900. Similarly, the Dream 70 model also experienced a corresponding price rise, now standing at Rs. 168,900.

The Pridor model has witnessed the highest increase of Rs. 5,000, leading to a new price of Rs. 208,900. Other models like the CG-125, CB-125F, and CB-150F have been priced at Rs. 234,900, Rs. 390,900, and Rs. 493,900, respectively.

This marks the latest in a series of price hikes by Atlas Honda throughout 2023, with the company having raised motorcycle prices six times already this year.

Back in March, Atlas Honda also implemented price hikes on several car models, with increases of up to Rs. 1 million. The company had attributed these price adjustments to the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee and the rise in sales tax rates.

Following this announcement, the highest-tier Civic model surpassed the Rs. 10 million threshold. The information regarding this adjustment was formally conveyed to authorized dealers through an official circular released by the company.

