How to Check 1500 Prize bond Draw list 2023 – 15 August 2023

How to Check 1500 Prize bond Draw list 2023 – 15 August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
How to Check 1500 Prize bond Draw list 2023 – 15 August 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement

PESHAWAR – Balloting for Draw No. 95 of the Rs1500 prize bond Draw list 2023 announced today on 15th August 2023.

Prize bonds are considered a secure way to invest money, thanks to the government’s regulation of the entire system. For many years, the State Bank of Pakistan has been offering these prize bonds through National Savings. They’re quite popular, with hundreds of thousands of people purchasing these bonds in the hopes of securing a better financial future.

Prize bonds come in different denominations such as Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 40,000, and Rs. 40,000 Premium Bonds. These bonds are owned by whoever holds them, and people buy them with the anticipation of winning prizes.

Rs 1500 Prize bond Draw list 2023

LISTNO OF PRIZESWINNING AMOUNT (RS)Prize
Prize Bond RS. 1500/-013,000,0001st Prize
Prize Bond RS. 1500/-031,000,0002nd Prize
Prize Bond RS. 1500/-169618,5003rd Prize

1st Prize Winner No

It will be updated here.

2nd Prize Winner list

Advertisement

It will be updated here.

Full list

Complete list of Rs100 prize bond updated here soon.

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story