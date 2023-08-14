How to Check 1500 Prize bond Draw list 2023 – 15 August 2023

PESHAWAR – Balloting for Draw No. 95 of the Rs1500 prize bond Draw list 2023 announced today on 15th August 2023.
Prize bonds are considered a secure way to invest money, thanks to the government’s regulation of the entire system. For many years, the State Bank of Pakistan has been offering these prize bonds through National Savings. They’re quite popular, with hundreds of thousands of people purchasing these bonds in the hopes of securing a better financial future.
Prize bonds come in different denominations such as Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 40,000, and Rs. 40,000 Premium Bonds. These bonds are owned by whoever holds them, and people buy them with the anticipation of winning prizes.
Rs 1500 Prize bond Draw list 2023
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT (RS)
|Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|01
|3,000,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|03
|1,000,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|1696
|18,500
|3rd Prize
1st Prize Winner No
It will be updated here.
2nd Prize Winner list
It will be updated here.
Full list
Complete list of Rs100 prize bond updated here soon.
