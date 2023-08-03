Is Suzuki Every Coming in Pakistan This Year?

For nearly forty years, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has been involved in the production and sale of the Bolan van and Ravi pickup.

Other than a minor facelift and fuel injection, the van is mostly the same. With no ABS, no airbags, or even seatbelts for rear passengers, Bolan is widely regarded to be a death trap.

During the Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) in 2022, Suzuki showcased the fifth-generation Every van, which raised expectations among people that it might eventually replace the Bolan with a more advanced model. A trustworthy report from autojournal.pk indicated that the company was planning to introduce the brand-new Every by the end of 2023. However, a reliable source in the industry, while discussing with ProPakistani, mentioned that the launch of any new vehicle is uncertain in the near future due to the ongoing production shutdowns and inventory challenges.

Advertisement

It bears mentioning, however, that the automakers, especially Honda, Toyota, and Suzuki, tend to keep a tight lid on their plans to launch any new products. Therefore, the possibility of Every finally coming by the end of 2023 cannot be completely disregarded.

During PAS 2022, a representative from Suzuki informed this reporter that PSMC is planning to introduce the Every model within the next few months, although the exact date was not disclosed. If the speculations circulating in the market hold true, the launch might be imminent.

