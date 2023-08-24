Kia Picanto latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Kia, a prominent player in the global automotive industry, has unveiled its much-anticipated model, the Kia Picanto 2023. This release comes with a set of impressive specifications that aim to elevate the driving experience and cater to a diverse range of consumers.

Compact Design and Iconic Grille

The Kia Picanto 2023 boasts a compact and contemporary design that aligns with modern trends in the automotive world. Notably, it features Kia‘s signature tiger-nose grille, adorned with a captivating black mesh and a chrome outline. This distinctive grille serves as an iconic element, reflecting the brand’s identity.

Advanced Lighting

At the front, the Kia Picanto 2023 incorporates multi-focus reflector headlamps that are equipped with daytime running lights. This not only enhances visibility but also adds to the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal. The inclusion of advanced lighting technology underscores Kia’s commitment to safety and innovation.

Functional rear features

Moving to the rear, the Picanto 2023 is equipped with rear combination lamps that contribute to its overall visibility. Additionally, the vehicle comes with a rear-view wiper, providing convenience during unfavorable weather conditions. The functional rear spoiler adds a touch of purposeful design, while the rear screen also includes a defogger for improved clarity.

Convenience and comfort

Kia prioritizes the driver’s convenience by incorporating electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors, a feature that adds to the overall comfort of the driving experience. These mirrors not only contribute to better visibility but also enhance the vehicle’s modern appeal.

Mileage

The Kia Picanto 2nd Generation achieves a mileage of 12–15 km/l, which falls short when compared to its rivals within the same engine displacement range.

Kia Picanto 2023 Key Specifications

Price 33.5 – 38.3 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3595 x 1595 x 1490 mm Ground Clearance 152 mm Displacement 1000 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 68 hp Torque 94 Nm Boot Space 200 L Kerb Weight 840 – 860 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 15 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 165/65/14

Kia Picanto 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Kia Picanto 1.0 MT Advertisement PKR 3,350,000 Kia Picanto 1.0 AT PKR 3,825,000

