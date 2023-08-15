Kia Picanto price in Pakistan – August 2023

Kia, a brand known for its innovative and stylish vehicles, has been making significant strides in the Pakistani automotive market. Among its impressive lineup, the Kia Picanto stands out as a compact car that offers a blend of style, comfort, and practicality. With its attractive design and advanced features, the Picanto has gained a considerable following among Pakistani car enthusiasts.

Affordable Luxury

The Kia Picanto is a testament to the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality vehicles at competitive prices. This compact hatchback is designed to cater to a diverse range of consumers, from young professionals seeking an economical daily driver to families in need of a versatile and stylish vehicle. The pricing of the Kia Picanto reflects its value proposition, making it an accessible choice for those looking for a balance between luxury and affordability.

Key Features

Despite its compact size, the Kia Picanto packs a punch when it comes to features and amenities. Here are some of the notable features that contribute to the car’s popularity:

Advertisement

Modern Design

The Picanto boasts a modern and distinctive design that is sure to turn heads on the road. Its sleek lines, bold grille, and stylish alloy wheels make a statement of sophistication.

Spacious Cabin

Despite its compact exterior, the Picanto surprises with its spacious cabin. The thoughtful interior layout maximizes space, providing ample legroom and comfort for both the driver and passengers.

Advanced Technology

Kia has equipped the Picanto with advanced technology features that enhance the driving experience. These include a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports.

Advertisement

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for Kia, and the Picanto is equipped with safety features such as airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-start assist.

Fuel Efficiency

The Picanto’s efficient engine ensures impressive fuel economy, making it an economical choice for both city commuting and longer journeys.

Also Read Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan – August 2023 Suzuki, a renowned name in the automobile industry, has been a favorite...

Easy Maneuverability

Advertisement

The compact dimensions of the Picanto make it ideal for navigating crowded city streets and parking in tight spaces.

Kia Picanto latest price in Pakistan

Variant Ex-Factory Price Kia Picanto 1.0 MT PKR 3,350,000

Kia Picanto Key Specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 3595 mm Kerb Weight 840 KG Overall Width 1595 mm Boot Space 200 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2385 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 152 mm Engine/ Motor Advertisement

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1000 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 68 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Torque 94 Nm @ 3500 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Advertisement Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed Advertisement Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.8m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes Advertisement

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Advertisement Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel wheels Tyre Size 165/65/14 Wheel Size 14 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 14 in Fuel Economy Advertisement

Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 15 KM/L

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement