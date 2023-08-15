Advertisement
Kia Picanto price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Kia Picanto price in Pakistan – August 2023

Kia, a brand known for its innovative and stylish vehicles, has been making significant strides in the Pakistani automotive market. Among its impressive lineup, the Kia Picanto stands out as a compact car that offers a blend of style, comfort, and practicality. With its attractive design and advanced features, the Picanto has gained a considerable following among Pakistani car enthusiasts.

Affordable Luxury

The Kia Picanto is a testament to the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality vehicles at competitive prices. This compact hatchback is designed to cater to a diverse range of consumers, from young professionals seeking an economical daily driver to families in need of a versatile and stylish vehicle. The pricing of the Kia Picanto reflects its value proposition, making it an accessible choice for those looking for a balance between luxury and affordability.

Key Features

Despite its compact size, the Kia Picanto packs a punch when it comes to features and amenities. Here are some of the notable features that contribute to the car’s popularity:

Modern Design

The Picanto boasts a modern and distinctive design that is sure to turn heads on the road. Its sleek lines, bold grille, and stylish alloy wheels make a statement of sophistication.

Spacious Cabin

Despite its compact exterior, the Picanto surprises with its spacious cabin. The thoughtful interior layout maximizes space, providing ample legroom and comfort for both the driver and passengers.

Advanced Technology

Kia has equipped the Picanto with advanced technology features that enhance the driving experience. These include a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for Kia, and the Picanto is equipped with safety features such as airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-start assist.

Fuel Efficiency

The Picanto’s efficient engine ensures impressive fuel economy, making it an economical choice for both city commuting and longer journeys.

Easy Maneuverability

The compact dimensions of the Picanto make it ideal for navigating crowded city streets and parking in tight spaces.

Kia Picanto latest price in Pakistan

VariantEx-Factory Price
Kia Picanto 1.0 MT
PKR 3,350,000

Kia Picanto Key Specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3595 mm
Kerb Weight840 KG
Overall Width1595 mm
Boot Space200 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2385 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance152 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1000 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power68 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.5:1
Torque94 Nm @ 3500 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.8m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeSteel wheels
Tyre Size165/65/14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Mileage Highway15 KM/L

