Kia Picanto price in Pakistan – August 2023

Kia, a brand known for its innovative and stylish vehicles, has been making significant strides in the Pakistani automotive market. Among its impressive lineup, the Kia Picanto stands out as a compact car that offers a blend of style, comfort, and practicality. With its attractive design and advanced features, the Picanto has gained a considerable following among Pakistani car enthusiasts.
Affordable Luxury
The Kia Picanto is a testament to the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality vehicles at competitive prices. This compact hatchback is designed to cater to a diverse range of consumers, from young professionals seeking an economical daily driver to families in need of a versatile and stylish vehicle. The pricing of the Kia Picanto reflects its value proposition, making it an accessible choice for those looking for a balance between luxury and affordability.
Key Features
Despite its compact size, the Kia Picanto packs a punch when it comes to features and amenities. Here are some of the notable features that contribute to the car’s popularity:
Modern Design
The Picanto boasts a modern and distinctive design that is sure to turn heads on the road. Its sleek lines, bold grille, and stylish alloy wheels make a statement of sophistication.
Spacious Cabin
Despite its compact exterior, the Picanto surprises with its spacious cabin. The thoughtful interior layout maximizes space, providing ample legroom and comfort for both the driver and passengers.
Advanced Technology
Kia has equipped the Picanto with advanced technology features that enhance the driving experience. These include a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports.
Safety Features
Safety is a priority for Kia, and the Picanto is equipped with safety features such as airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-start assist.
Fuel Efficiency
The Picanto’s efficient engine ensures impressive fuel economy, making it an economical choice for both city commuting and longer journeys.
Easy Maneuverability
The compact dimensions of the Picanto make it ideal for navigating crowded city streets and parking in tight spaces.
|Variant
|Ex-Factory Price
|Kia Picanto 1.0 MT
PKR 3,350,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3595 mm
|Kerb Weight
|840 KG
|Overall Width
|1595 mm
|Boot Space
|200 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2385 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|68 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Torque
|94 Nm @ 3500 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.8m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels
|Tyre Size
|165/65/14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|14 in
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|15 KM/L
