KIA Picanto Price in Pakistan & Key Specifications – August 2023

Pakistan Auto introduced the KIA Picanto In 2019, a dependable vehicle equipped with a 1.0-liter engine, gaining popularity as a trustworthy option on the roads of the country.

The South Korean automotive giant has unveiled its latest hatchback model, featuring redesigned windows and doors, attractive bumpers, and a lively front grille. This stylish car boasts popular features like airbags, daytime running lights (DRLs), power windows, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and power steering.

The selling points of the car include contemporary exterior looks. It comes with two petrol engine options globally but in Pakistan; only 1.0 is available while the car offered modern entertainment features.

Kia Lucky Motors has recently launched the Picanto in Pakistan, equipped with a 1000cc petrol engine. Pakistani customers have the option to choose between manual and automatic variants. The car’s front appearance is enhanced by its stylish black mesh grille with a chrome outline.

Moving on to its other features, the Picanto boasts multi-focus reflector headlamps with daytime running lights, as well as motor-driven power steering for smooth handling. Moreover, the car supports folding-type keyless entry and includes an immobilizer for enhanced security.

KIA Picanto Price in Pakistan 2023

Models Starting Price KIA Picanto 1.0 MT1000 cc, Manual, Petrol Rs3,350,000

Kia Picanto Specs

Price 33.5 – 38.3 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3595 x 1595 x 1490 mm Ground Clearance 152 mm Displacement 1000 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 68 hp Torque 94 Nm Boot Space 200 L Kerb Weight 840 – 860 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 15 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 165/65/14

