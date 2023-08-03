KIA Picanto Price in Pakistan & Key Specifications – August 2023

Suzuki Khyber Price in Pakistan 2023 – August 2023
Suzuki Khyber is a popular Daihatsu vehicle that is affordable and reliable....
Pakistan Auto introduced the KIA Picanto In 2019, a dependable vehicle equipped with a 1.0-liter engine, gaining popularity as a trustworthy option on the roads of the country.
The South Korean automotive giant has unveiled its latest hatchback model, featuring redesigned windows and doors, attractive bumpers, and a lively front grille. This stylish car boasts popular features like airbags, daytime running lights (DRLs), power windows, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and power steering.
The selling points of the car include contemporary exterior looks. It comes with two petrol engine options globally but in Pakistan; only 1.0 is available while the car offered modern entertainment features.
Kia Lucky Motors has recently launched the Picanto in Pakistan, equipped with a 1000cc petrol engine. Pakistani customers have the option to choose between manual and automatic variants. The car’s front appearance is enhanced by its stylish black mesh grille with a chrome outline.
Moving on to its other features, the Picanto boasts multi-focus reflector headlamps with daytime running lights, as well as motor-driven power steering for smooth handling. Moreover, the car supports folding-type keyless entry and includes an immobilizer for enhanced security.
|Models
|Starting Price
|KIA Picanto 1.0 MT1000 cc, Manual, Petrol
|Rs3,350,000
|Price
|33.5 – 38.3 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3595 x 1595 x 1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Displacement
|1000 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|68 hp
|Torque
|94 Nm
|Boot Space
|200 L
|Kerb Weight
|840 – 860 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 15 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|165/65/14
