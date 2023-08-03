Advertisement
KIA Picanto Price in Pakistan & Key Specifications – August 2023

KIA Picanto Price in Pakistan & Key Specifications – August 2023
Pakistan Auto introduced the KIA Picanto In 2019, a dependable vehicle equipped with a 1.0-liter engine, gaining popularity as a trustworthy option on the roads of the country.

The South Korean automotive giant has unveiled its latest hatchback model, featuring redesigned windows and doors, attractive bumpers, and a lively front grille. This stylish car boasts popular features like airbags, daytime running lights (DRLs), power windows, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and power steering.

The selling points of the car include contemporary exterior looks. It comes with two petrol engine options globally but in Pakistan; only 1.0 is available while the car offered modern entertainment features.

Kia Lucky Motors has recently launched the Picanto in Pakistan, equipped with a 1000cc petrol engine. Pakistani customers have the option to choose between manual and automatic variants. The car’s front appearance is enhanced by its stylish black mesh grille with a chrome outline.

Moving on to its other features, the Picanto boasts multi-focus reflector headlamps with daytime running lights, as well as motor-driven power steering for smooth handling. Moreover, the car supports folding-type keyless entry and includes an immobilizer for enhanced security.

KIA Picanto Price in Pakistan 2023

ModelsStarting Price
KIA Picanto 1.0 MT1000 cc, Manual, PetrolRs3,350,000

Kia Picanto Specs

Price33.5 – 38.3 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3595 x 1595 x 1490 mm
Ground Clearance152 mm
Displacement1000 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power68 hp
Torque94 Nm
Boot Space200 L
Kerb Weight840 – 860 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 15 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size165/65/14
