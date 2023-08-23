KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Kia Sportage is a small SUV made by a South Korean car company. It looks really modern with its sleek design and a cool front grille. Even though car prices are really high in Pakistan, the Kia Sportage is still popular there. It’s a five-seater car that’s known for its sporty look, nice inside, and lots of cool features.

You can get the Sportage with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, depending on how you like to drive and where you drive. Apart from being packed with cool stuff, the Kia Sportage also keeps you safe with fancy driving aids.

Besides having a strong engine and looking nice, this car has entertainment features like touchscreens, connecting with gadgets, and other tech stuff. Inside, it’s roomy and comfortable, especially for long trips.

KIA Sportage Price in Pakistan

Variant Engine Transmission Ex-Factory Price (PKR) Alpha 2000 cc Automatic 7,050,000 FWD 2000 cc Automatic 7,940,000 AWD 2000 cc Automatic 8,570,000 Black Limited Edition 2000 cc Automatic 9,050,000

Comfort & Convenience

CoolBox Cup Holders Power Seats / Seat Adjustment Remote Boot/Fuel-Lid Steering Adjustment Sun-Roof | Moon-Roof | Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Mirror Remote Keyless Entry Heated Seats USB and Auxillary Cable Climate Control Rear AC Vents Steering Switches Arm Rest Multi Info Optional Navigation Vanity Mirror Accessory Power Outlet Seat Lumbar Support Smart Access Card Entry Voice Control Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles Central Console Armrest Tailgate Ajar Indicator / Trunk Warning Power Windows Wiper Tinted Glass Traffic Jam Assist Navigation System / GPS System Rear Ventilation Terrain Response System Air Conditioner Remote Trunk Opener / Tailgate Fast Charging Auto door lock with speed Brake Override System (BOS) / Smart pedal Smart Entry Auto A/C Wifi Hotspot Voice Command Dust & Pollen Air Filter / Air Purifier Digital Clock Outside Temperature Display Smart Welcome System Refrigerator Compartment Cabin Watch Cabin Talk Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Winker Remote Windows / Smart Key Open Close

Interior

Auto Defogger Tachometer Third Row Seats Defogger Rear Window Defroster Folding Rear-Seat Leather Interior Rear Seat Headrest Heater Interior Lighting Isofix Seat/ Child Seat Front Map Lamps

Exterior

Alloy Rims Leather Seats Front Fog Lights Trunk LID Lining Alloy Rims Rear Window Wiper Front Fog Lights Adjustable Headlights / Headlights Leveling Auto Wiper / Rain Sensing Wiper Power Antenna Removable/Convertible Top Roof Carrier Side Stepper Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators Integrated Antenna Chrome Grille Tow Package Chrome Garnish Smoke Headlamps Roof Rail Heated Wing Mirror Rear Spoiler Outside Mirror Spare wheel

Safety

Power Door Locks Alarm System Anti-Lock Brakes Fog lights Immobilizer Key Traction Control System TCS Child Lock Rear Power Windows / Electric Windows Automatic Emergency Braking Intelligent Speed Assist System Lane Departure Warning Rear Seat Belts Electronic Brake Assist EBA Tyre Pressure Monitor System TPMS Vehicle Stability Control Anti-Theft Device Central Locking Speed Alert Crash Sensor Hill Assist / Hill Hold Control / Downhill Brake Control (HHC/ HAC / DBC) Anti-Pinch Power Windows Blind Spot Monitor Security System Hill Descent Control Automatic Headlamps/ Automatic Headlights High Mount Stop Lamp Electronic Parking Brake Vehicle Stability Management Driver Condition Monitor Wade Sensing Rear Pre-collision Monitor 3D Surround Camera Road Sign Assist Vehicle Running Recorder / Trip Recorder