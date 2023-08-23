KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan

The Kia Sportage is a small SUV made by a South Korean car company. It looks really modern with its sleek design and a cool front grille. Even though car prices are really high in Pakistan, the Kia Sportage is still popular there. It’s a five-seater car that’s known for its sporty look, nice inside, and lots of cool features.

You can get the Sportage with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, depending on how you like to drive and where you drive. Apart from being packed with cool stuff, the Kia Sportage also keeps you safe with fancy driving aids.

Besides having a strong engine and looking nice, this car has entertainment features like touchscreens, connecting with gadgets, and other tech stuff. Inside, it’s roomy and comfortable, especially for long trips.

KIA Sportage Price in Pakistan

VariantEngineTransmissionEx-Factory Price (PKR)
Alpha2000 ccAutomatic7,050,000
FWD2000 ccAutomatic7,940,000
AWD2000 ccAutomatic8,570,000
Black Limited Edition2000 ccAutomatic9,050,000

Comfort & Convenience

CoolBoxCup Holders
Power Seats / Seat AdjustmentRemote Boot/Fuel-Lid
Steering AdjustmentSun-Roof | Moon-Roof | 
Cruise ControlKeyless Entry
Power MirrorRemote Keyless Entry
Heated SeatsUSB and Auxillary Cable
Climate ControlRear AC Vents
Steering SwitchesArm Rest
Multi InfoOptional Navigation
Vanity MirrorAccessory Power Outlet
Seat Lumbar SupportSmart Access Card Entry
Voice ControlSteering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Central Console ArmrestTailgate Ajar Indicator / Trunk Warning
Power WindowsWiper Tinted Glass
Traffic Jam AssistNavigation System / GPS System
Rear VentilationTerrain Response System
Air ConditionerRemote Trunk Opener / Tailgate
Fast ChargingAuto door lock with speed
Brake Override System (BOS) / Smart pedalSmart Entry
Auto A/CWifi Hotspot
Voice CommandDust & Pollen Air Filter / Air Purifier
Digital ClockOutside Temperature Display
Smart Welcome SystemRefrigerator Compartment
Cabin WatchCabin Talk
Adaptive Cruise ControlLane Winker
Remote Windows / Smart Key Open Close

Interior

Auto DefoggerTachometer
Third Row SeatsDefogger
Rear Window DefrosterFolding Rear-Seat
Leather InteriorRear Seat Headrest
HeaterInterior Lighting
Isofix Seat/ Child SeatFront Map Lamps

Exterior

Alloy RimsLeather Seats
Front Fog LightsTrunk LID Lining
Alloy RimsRear Window Wiper
Front Fog LightsAdjustable Headlights / Headlights Leveling
Auto Wiper / Rain Sensing WiperPower Antenna
Removable/Convertible TopRoof Carrier
Side StepperOutside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Integrated AntennaChrome Grille
Tow PackageChrome Garnish
Smoke HeadlampsRoof Rail
Heated Wing MirrorRear Spoiler
Outside MirrorSpare wheel
Safety

Power Door LocksAlarm System Anti-Lock
Brakes Fog lightsImmobilizer Key
Traction Control System TCSChild Lock
Rear Power Windows / Electric WindowsAutomatic Emergency Braking
Intelligent Speed Assist SystemLane Departure Warning
Rear Seat BeltsElectronic Brake Assist EBA
Tyre Pressure Monitor System TPMSVehicle Stability Control
Anti-Theft DeviceCentral Locking
Speed AlertCrash Sensor
Hill Assist / Hill Hold Control / Downhill Brake Control (HHC/ HAC / DBC)Anti-Pinch Power Windows
Blind Spot MonitorSecurity System
Hill Descent ControlAutomatic Headlamps/ Automatic Headlights
High Mount Stop LampElectronic Parking Brake
Vehicle Stability ManagementDriver Condition Monitor
Wade SensingRear Pre-collision Monitor
3D Surround CameraRoad Sign Assist
Vehicle Running Recorder / Trip Recorder
