Latest petrol price in Pakistan – August 2023

New Petrol Price – Pakistan announced new prices for petrol and diesel, starting from August 22, 2023. These prices will stay the same until the end of the month unless they are changed before that.

The price of petrol has gone up a lot, by Rs17.50 per liter. Now it costs Rs290.45 per liter, compared to the old price of Rs272.95. The cost of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also gone up by Rs20 per liter, now costing Rs293.40 instead of the old price of Rs273.40.

The Ministry of Finance explained that this increase happened because the global prices of petroleum products have been going up a lot in the last two weeks. So, the prices in Pakistan were changed to match this international trend.

This comes shortly after the previous government increased petroleum prices on July 31, 2023.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the current caretaker prime minister, has a big responsibility as the country is going through tough economic times and the national assembly is about to dissolve.

People are worried about this increase in petrol and diesel prices, especially those who are already dealing with higher living costs. This price change will likely make transportation, essential goods, and services more expensive, affecting the daily lives of people from different economic backgrounds.

With these difficult situations, the caretaker government’s role becomes really important in helping Pakistan deal with these economic challenges. People are watching to see what actions will be taken to lessen the impact of these price hikes and make things easier for the public.

