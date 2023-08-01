Latest petrol price in Pakistan – August 2023

Latest petrol price in Pakistan – Starting from August 1, 2023, until August 15, 2023, the Federal Government of Pakistan has implemented a substantial rise in Petrol and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) prices. This decision has led to a significant increase in fuel costs for the specified duration.

According to the announcement, the Petrol Price in Pakistan has been increased by Rs. 19.95 per litre, while the Price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has seen a hike of Rs. 19.90 per litre.

The latest update reveals that the new petrol price in Pakistan is now Rs. 272.95 per liter, and the price of high-speed diesel has been raised to Rs. 273.40 per liter. However, there were no adjustments announced for the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil (LDO) by the Finance Minister.

Petrol Prices in Pakistan – August 2023

PRODUCT OLD PRICE (PKR) NEW PRICE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) Petrol 253.00 272.95 19.95 High Speed Diesel (HSD) 253.50 273.40 19.90

The Latest Diesel and Petrol Prices in Pakistan will become effective from today on 1 August 2023 for the first half of the month.

“In the current fortnight, petroleum products prices in the international market have increased substantially. MS (Petrol) price has increased from $89.14 per barrel on 16th July 2023 to $97.14 on 31st July 2023, where High-Speed Diesel price has increased from $96.26 to $111.46.” said the notification.

It added, “The cost of petroleum products in Pakistan is directly linked to international prices of these products. Therefore, the increase in domestic prices in inevitable and beyond the control of the Govt. of Pakistan.”

Here is a Gov notification:

